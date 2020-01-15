Bloodlands: Axed Emmerdale actor Asan N’Jie cast alongside James Nesbitt

Former Emmerdale star Asan N’Jie has landed a role alongside James Nesbitt in BBC One's Bloodlands just months after he was axed from the soap following an altercation at the TV Choice Awards.

N’Jie is reported to have sworn, threatened and thrown punches at Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas, 44, following the glitzy ceremony in London last September.

The 25-year-old, who had been nominated for the best newcomer gong, was ejected from the event by security staff following the incident.

ITV announced that N’Jie's Emmerdale role had been suspended pending further investigation.

In a previous statement, the actor that he wanted “to learn” from his actions.

“My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable and very much out of character,” he said.

“I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards.

“I am devastated, accept full responsibility for my actions and I am determined to learn from this.”

Bloodlands, which is based in Northern Ireland, follows police detective Tom Brannick (Nesbitt) and his hunt for a legendary assassin.

The show kicks off with a possible suicide note being pulled out of Strangford Lough, which Brannick quickly connects to an infamous cold case with huge personal significance.

In a now deleted tweet, N'Jie shared a picture of his episode one script with the caption: "Looking forward to the next project #Bloodlands #bbc".

The drama, written by Chris Brandon, will be produced by newly formed Hat Trick Mercurio Television Ltd (HTM Television), a new UK production company co-owned by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and Hat Trick Productions.

Last year, Coleraine actor Nesbitt was the first name announced for the cast. The 54-year-old TV favourite previously teased that the series will be "exciting and psychologically complex".