Bloodlands: BBC crime drama renewed for a second season

Crime drama Bloodlands is to return for a second series after a record-breaking drama launch for the BBC in Northern Ireland, it was revealed tonight.

HTM Television’s ratings-hit, starring James Nesbitt, launched with an average of 8.2 million viewers last month, making it the biggest new BBC drama launch since last June.

And in Northern Ireland, where the series is set and filmed, the premiere episode had a 52% consolidated audience share (live and time-shifted viewing), setting it apart as the highest BBC drama to launch locally on record.

Following this success, a second series has been commissioned from writer Chris Brandon, who made his drama debut with Bloodlands.

Tonight’s announcement comes immediately after the BBC1 “Irish-noir” drama, concluded. Series one kept viewers hooked for the past four weeks and shocked audiences with revelations about the complex character of DCI Tom Brannick and what his future might entail.

The cat-and-mouse thriller is rooted in Northern Ireland and filming will take place once again in Belfast and the surrounding areas, including Strangford Lough. This is the latest commission to be announced as part of the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen Partnership Agreement. The successful partnership, which is soon to be renewed for its third term, continues to support the screen industry in Northern Ireland and help ensure that content filmed and set in Northern Ireland is brought to audiences across the UK and internationally.

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said the critically acclaimed series had proved to be a huge hit with Northern Irish viewers and audiences throughout the UK.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the audience response to Bloodlands and are thrilled to announce that the series is returning,” he said.

“Chris’ scripts shine a light on to tensions in Northern Ireland, both historic and present day, and it’s a testament to his skills as a dramatist, to a virtuoso performance from Jimmy Nesbitt and the care taken by all at HTM Television, that the series has been so beloved by audiences in Northern Ireland and throughout the UK.”

The drama also had the golden touch of Line of Duty’s creator Jed Mercurio, executive producer of HTM Television.

He said: “Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled our debut production has been recommissioned. It’s a tribute to the quality of Chris Brandon’s writing, the hard work of our crew and the brilliant performance of our cast led by James Nesbitt.

“We’re grateful for the outstanding support we’ve received from the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen and can’t wait to reward Bloodlands fans with another twisty case for Brannick and co.”

Nesbitt, whose lead performance was praised by viewers and television critics, added: “I’m thrilled that viewers responded to Bloodlands so positively and that we will be returning for a second series. I’m always happy to be back in Northern Ireland and to reveal even more about Tom Brannick.”

Writer, Chris Brandon, said he was delighted that Brannick’s story would continue with a new series of Bloodlands.

“It has been phenomenal to get such a positive response to James Nesbitt’s astounding performance, and the excellent work of his fellow cast and crew,” he said.

“What a privilege to begin another adventure with HTM Television and the BBC, in Northern Ireland - I can’t wait.”

Richard Williams, chief executive, Northern Ireland Screen, said it was a source of pride for the industry here, that millions of viewers across the UK had tuned into the locally made drama.