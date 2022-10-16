Bloodlands episode five review: 5 questions we need answered ahead of series finale

Warning: Article contains plot spoilers

Bloodlands fans have endured Tom Brannick’s intense stares, his icky seduction techniques and his desperate attempts to keep his past as assassin Goliath buried.

Alas, the penultimate episode of series two has arrived and Brannick is left scrambling trying to blame Robert Dardis (who is lying at the bottom of Strangford Lough with a bullet hole in his back courtesy of Brannick) for the demise of Birdy, who is presumed to be dead when blood is found in his vehicle.

With the series finale next Sunday, here are five key questions that fans need answered:

Where is Birdy’s body?

The diligent but in-over-his-head DC was killed in his car as he carried out a covert surveillance on Brannick (Jimmy Nesbitt) by Olivia (Victoria Smurfit) as a distraught Brannick looked on in horror. With Olivia fleeing the scene with the gold, Brannick returns home to get some plastic sheets presumably to conceal Birdy’s body. Given Olivia and Brannick had dug up a grave to get their hands on the gold, there was already a hole where Birdy could easily be buried. Scene of Crime officers, however, later discover that hiding place, so where did Brannick put him?

Where’s the gold?

Speaking of hiding places, where has Olivia put the seven bars of gold? She returned to her Grand Designs-style home that she shared with her doomed lawyer husband, Colin Foyle, but hadn’t yet fled the country.

When Brannick turns up at her door she insists the gold isn’t on her property, leaving viewers pondering where she would feel safe hiding it.

A few scenes later, Olivia meets Ryan Savage (Jonjo O’Neill) on a golf course to strike a deal to get more time to get the gold. That turns out to be a very dangerous game when she charms one of Dardis’s associates to try to kill Savage. Savage must have a penchant for the film Seven, as he delivers the man’s eyes in a box to her home, along with a burner phone.

Is the uneasy alliance between Brannick and Olivia over?

At the start of the episode the deadly killers had accepted they needed each other to avoid being arrested. Brannick makes some headway in persuading colleagues Niamh McGovern and Jackie Twomey that it was Dardis who was solely responsible for Foyle’s death.

Yet once Brannick finds out that Issy had been in love with Birdy, he pledges to hunt down the person responsible and kill them. Brannick knows it was Olivia, so is she living on borrowed time? Let’s not forget that she has in her possession the gun that ties Brannick not only to Dardis’s murder, but Birdy’s as well.

Will Issy learn the truth about her father?

The net is also closing in on Brannick, although he manages to get his hands on Birdy’s laptop while Issy collects her things from Birdy’s home. She does, however, see a camera in her father’s car boot, and asks him about it. Brannick tells her it’s his work equipment. Viewers know that Birdy had used it to capture Brannick and Olivia digging for gold in the graveyard.

Has he got rid of the incriminating evidence? Niamh appears perplexed that Birdy’s work computer was so ‘clean’ — will that prompt her to track down his personal laptop?

Is Issy in danger?

Thanks to Olivia, Savage knows that Brannick has a daughter and given he watched her say goodbye to her father from inside her apartment, he already knows where she lives. Will the Boston crime lord kidnap Issy in a bid to get his hands on the gold? Will Savage’s actions prompt Brannick to finally do the right thing and confess that he is Goliath?

Roll on the finale when, fingers crossed, these questions will be answered.