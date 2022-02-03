Bloodlands: Filming in Belfast for second series of hit drama gets underway

Northern Ireland crime drama Bloodlands has begun filming for the second season of the ratings hit, executive-produced by Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio.

Bloodlands, which was created and written by Chris Brandon is set to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for six hour-long episodes and stars James Nesbitt in the lead role of DCI Tom Brannick.

Other returning cast members include Charlene McKenna of Peaky Blinders fame, along with Lorcan Cranitch, Lola Petticrew and Chris Walley.

Meanwhile, Victoria Smurfit will take on the new role of Olivia, an enigmatic widow at the centre of Brannick’s latest case whose intentions may be far from innocent.

Victoria Smurfit

The first series of Bloodlands launched with an average of 8.2 million viewers, and was Northern Ireland’s most watched BBC drama launch on record. Filming for the ‘Irish noir’ drama will once again take place in Belfast and the surrounding areas, including Strangford Lough.

The storyline follows the murder of a crooked accountant, which unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as legendary assassin, Goliath. Tom (James Nesbitt) and the accountant’s widow, Olivia (Victoria Smurfit), must keep each other dangerously close. As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, and become more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom’s fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna), DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch) and DC "Birdy" Bird (Chris Walley), as well as his daughter, Izzy (Lola Petticrew), until deceit and betrayal build to a shattering climax.

James Nesbitt said: “It’s brilliant to be back filming in Northern Ireland and reunited with the gang for the second series of Bloodlands. I couldn’t be happier to be welcoming Victoria to the cast, having first worked with her over 20 years ago! I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s next for the cunning and complex Tom Brannick.”

Victoria Smurfit said: ”I’m beyond excited to be joining the cast of Bloodlands and to be working with Jimmy again. I adored watching the first series!”

Chris Brandon said he's excited for another series of Bloodlands and reuniting with the "talented cast and crew" in Northern Ireland. "I can’t wait to watch James Nesbitt as Tom Brannick again, as he navigates the thrills and surprises of this new story, and I’m delighted to welcome Victoria Smurfit to the drama," he said.