Bloodlands: Five talking points following episode 4 of season 2

If there was ever an advert needed to deter using a phone while behind the wheel, then the end of the latest episode of Bloodlands is it. Not because poor DC William Bird was actually driving his car, but because he was momentarily detracted by a lovelorn Issy that he didn't realise Tom Brannick had clocked his secret one-man survelliance operation after he caught his gaffer and Olivia digging up Foyle’s late wife’s grave for the gold bars and well... it was a case of bye, bye Birdy.

Kudos to Jimmy Nesbitt and Chris Walley (Birdy) for bringing such emotion to the moments leading up to Birdy’s bloody demise. Brannick genuinely looks completely devastated that he will have to kill his DC – and although this series had been clearly building up to a sad end for the eager young cop – it was a twist to witness Olivia pull the trigger rather than Brannick. With the episode ending on that heart-wrenching cliffhanger, here’s five talking points fans have as the series ramps up to the finale:

What's Brannick's next move?

Poor Birdy's dead and Olivia used Brannick's handgun to pull the trigger. She's got the gold and was fleeing the scene and the dour-faced corrupt cop's fast running out of options. We know menacing Yank Ryan Savage (Jonjo O’Neill) – whose Boston crime family originally stole the gold stateside for the IRA – is demanding the gold back. It's likely Olivia will try and escape the country with the bounty worth £43m... Will Brannick try to flee as well? Bets are that he'll try and divert the investigation away from himself, unaware colleague Niamh McGovern is growing more and more suspicious.

Bloodlands S2,4,Olivia Foyle (VICTORIA SMURFIT),HTM Television ,Peter Marley

What happened to Emma Brannick?

Throughout the series there have been mentions here and there of Brannick's missing wife. Fans will remember that in series one it was believed that Emma, who worked as a military intelligence agent, was kidnapped and potentially killed by Goliath (aka her husband). With the heartfelt conversations Brannick's daughter Issy had with a counsellor and indeed her father this series, it appears to be a set up for a possible return for the missing woman. Did Emma discover her husband was Goliath and decided to go ‘off grid’?

Will Birdy's evidence of Brannick be discovered?

It was a fatal mistake that Birdy didn't confide in McGovern when he had the opportunity to reveal Brannick had been behind the fire at Dardis's property. One of the last things Birdy did before he decided to trail Brannick was to take a screenshot of Brannick throwing a petrol bomb into Robert Dardis' shed. It's on his personal laptop though and could stay undetected though, letting Brannick off the hook. Maybe McGovern or Issy will hit click on that desktop folder?

Who's the FBI informant operating on this side of the Atlantic?

In episode three we discovered from a FBI assistant director that the feds had an informant in Northern Ireland at the time of Goliath’s assassinations within the republican movement. The informant – now ‘mislaid’ by their handlers – was described as a male. But rather frustratingly that’s all the details we have… Could this person have the information to expose Brannick?

What will Ryan Savage do next?

A real psychopath with an air of unpredictability, O’Neill’s Ryan Savage has travelled from Boston to get his hands back on the gold bars. So far only Olivia knows he’s here, with Brannick oblivious so far. That’s likely to change and while Savage is acting as a lone wolf, he clearly has access to resources; when he arrives here, Savage gets a hire car with a nice little extra – a handgun. Just how far will he go to get the gold bars back – including the one recovered by the police?