Bloodlands: James Nesbitt in action as DCI Brannick as viewers given first glimpse of second series

Victoria Smurfit, James Nesbitt and Charlene McKenna in new series of Bloodlands

The cast of Bloodlands in action during the new upcoming series Credit: BBC

Fans of the hit Northern Ireland crime drama Bloodlands have been given their first glimpse at the new series ahead of its return next month.

Bloodlands, which was created and written by Chris Brandon and executive producer Jed Mercurio is set to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for six hour-long episodes.

The new shots from the series show lead James Nesbitt in the thick of the action as DCI Tom Brannick, alongside fellow cast members Charlene McKenna, Lorcan Cranitch, Lola Petticrew and Chris Walley.

The glimpses of the next run of episodes show Brannick back out on duty in both his police uniform and detective coat, as he tries to piece together a dangerous puzzle.

Also returning is Victoria Smurfit, who played the intriguing role as Olivia Foyle, an enigmatic widow at the centre of Brannick’s latest case.

The first series of Bloodlands launched with an average of 8.2 million viewers, and was Northern Ireland’s most watched BBC drama launch on record.

The storyline followed the murder of a crooked accountant, which unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose Brannick’s identity as legendary assassin, Goliath.

The critical hit centred around the mysterious assassin responsible for the 1998 disappearances and probable deaths of four people.

The fourth episode of season one ended with the identity of Goliath seemingly revealed as Brannick, who had killed his victims in order to protect his family.

In a tense one-to-one confession with Dr Tori Matthews during the first series, Brannick admitted to killing her father, priest Simon Quinlan and Joe Harkin.

According to Brannick he had carried out the murders under duress — loyalist David Corry had abducted his wife Emma, a ‘spook’, and ordered Brannick to take out both republican targets, who had been carrying out a gun-running operation.

For the second series, filming has once again taken place in Belfast and several rural locations around the rugged and atmospheric Strangford Lough.

In June, Nesbitt said it was “really special” to be back home filming in Northern Ireland and praised the flourishing, multi-million pound film and television industry here.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, the Coleraine man said filming Bloodlands had been a a “tremendous experience” and he had great hopes for series two.

When asked by Philip Schofield if it was one the most enjoyable shooting experiences of his life, Nesbitt said: “It really was. Well, I was at home, for a start. I left Northern Ireland in 1985 but it’s still very much home.

“And it was just great because there are such great crews there. They’ve been filming there for such a long time.

“One of the interesting offshoots of the terrible conflict there is that there was a lot of drama made so there have always been good crews and technicians.

“With this particular job, we had a predominantly north of Ireland crew. I love working with people from everywhere, but as Northern Ireland continues to emerge from its past, everyone from both sides were working together on this job and it was really special.”