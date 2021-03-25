Bloodlands' James Nesbitt in video plea for discussions on 'what a shared island means'

Bloodlands star James Nesbitt has called for the people on both sides of the border to focus on "our common ground" and "explore what a shared island means" in terms of the constitutional question.

The actor was speaking as one of the supporters of the Shared Island Dialogue initiative which was launched by Taoiseach Micheal Martin last autumn.

The series aims to foster constructive and inclusive civic dialogue on all aspects of a shared future on the island.

The first initiative began with a dialogue on 'New generations and new voices on the Good Friday Agreement'. It sought the views of young people, north and south on the island, on a shared future underpinned by the Good Friday Agreement.

In a short video uploaded online on Thursday, Co Antrim-born actor Nesbitt outlined the purpose of the Shared Island Dialogue.

"In launching this dialogue on a Shared Island last autumn the Taoiseach talked about gathering what represented the full diversity of society on this island," he said.

"And the connections we enjoy north and south and east and west across these islands."

The Coleraine man stressed it was also important to "recognise we are increasingly a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic society".

"The differences which affected our generation and previous generations do not matter to today's young people. The people I mentioned earlier, the connected citizens group, have many differences, and occasionally argued over a good glass of wine."

He added: "People do differ."

Nesbitt then playfully poked fun at the mixed audience reaction to his BBC1 crime drama series, Bloodlands, which was filmed in Northern Ireland.

"I understand there are some people who didn't like Bloodlands. Well, that's okay." he joked. Then mocking a grimace, he added: "Really. It's okay."

Returning to the subject, Nesbitt said: "In my view, we have for too long focused on the differences that keep us apart and failed to explore the common ground, those views, issues, problems that we share.

"As a society we need to build on that common ground. Explore what a shared island means and that any discussion on future constitutional arrangements emerge."