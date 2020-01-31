Bloodlands: James Nesbitt the hero in dramatic pictures from Ballyclare shoot

Coleraine actor James Nesbitt has been spotted filming dramatic scenes of his upcoming show, Bloodlands, in Ballyclare.

Bloodlands, which is based in Northern Ireland, follows PSNI detective Tom Brannick (Nesbitt) and his hunt for a legendary assassin.

The show kicks off with a possible suicide note being pulled out of Strangford Lough, which Brannick quickly connects to an infamous cold case which carried huge personal significance for him.

Nesbitt was pictured filming the show at the old police station on the Ballynure Road in Ballyclare on Thursday.

Pictures show the Cold Feet star rescuing a PSNI officer who is set alight when his car goes up in flames.

Earlier this month, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council announced it had received an application from the company behind the production, Jed Mercurio's HTM (Bloodlands) Ltd, for the partial closure of the road. Mercurio was also the creator of hit cop drama Line of Duty, which is also filmed in Northern Ireland.

In a public notice, the local government authority advised the road would be closed from 9am to 6pm on Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31.

Bloodlands, which seeks to shed light on the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, also stars Irish actress Charlene McKenna, who appeared in the BBC series Ripper Street, and veteran Belfast actor Ian McElhinney who has starred in Derry Girls and Game of Thrones.