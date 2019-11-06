Bloodlands: James Nesbitt to star in BBC crime drama set in Northern Ireland

James Nesbitt (Ian West/PA) James Nesbitt

Coleraine actor James Nesbitt will star in Bloodlands, an original BBC One crime drama which will be filmed and based in Northern Ireland.

When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of Strangford Lough, Northern Irish police detective Tom Brannick (Nesbitt) quickly connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance.

Bloodlands follows his dogged hunt for a legendary assassin, an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher.

Filming will take place in and around Belfast and Strangford Lough and further casting will be announced in due course.

Announcing the news, the Nesbitt praised the film and TV industry in his native Northern Ireland.

The Cold Feet star says: “It’s great to be back making a drama in and about Northern Ireland, which now has a film and television industry as good as any in the world.

"We have compelling scripts from a brilliant young writer who was raised in Co Down. I can’t wait to start.”

Jed Mercurio (Ian West/PA)

The drama, written by Chris Brandon, will be produced by newly formed Hat Trick Mercurio Television Ltd (HTM Television), a new UK production company co-owned by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and Hat Trick Productions.

Bloodlands, which seeks to shed light on the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, is Brandon’s first original drama series commission and the first drama from HTM Television.

Mercurio, executive producer for HTM Television says: “It's been incredibly rewarding to discover Chris Brandon's work and to witness the development of an outstanding new voice in contemporary television thriller writing, added to which everyone at HTM Television is honoured an actor of James Nesbitt's brilliance will star in our debut production.”

