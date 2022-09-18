Bloodlands review: Dodgy CGI aside, the first episode suggests the second series might have struck gold

Tom Brannick’s back. And James Nesbitt’s dour DCI is up to his old tricks in the opening episode of the second series of Bloodlands.

This time around, though, viewers know Brannick is the infamous assassin Goliath, the killer who targeted paramilitary figures — loyalist and republican — in the lead-up to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The opening shots flash back to 1998 with Brannick pulling on a balaclava as he watches what looks like a gun-running operation.

With the weapon smugglers duly expended thanks to a bullet each in the back of the head, Brannick opens up the consignment only to discover that, along with the firearms, there’s a cache of gold bars.

There’s one unintentionally distracting scene, when Brannick unmasks himself, and viewers might be asking if de-aging CGI à la Scorsese’s The Irishman was used on Nesbitt — or was it only an over-application of Just For Men?

Switching to the present day, and Brannick, along with DS Niamh McGovern, has been called out to a murder scene on the shores of Strangford Lough.

The victim is accountant Colin Foyle, someone Brannick recognises straight away.

Keeping schtum, he rushes home to retrieve an old mobile phone he used to communicate with Foyle, with the dead man’s last text revealing the gold had to be moved due to building work.

The message says it’s still at the same address, but in an oil tank. Of course, when Brannick checks the tank, it’s empty.

Arriving at the late accountant’s Grand Designs-style home to inform his widow Olivia (Victoria Smurfit) of the news, it quickly becomes clear this is not your typical grieving wife, but one with dark secrets, and perhaps murder in mind.

And so begins a noir-esque tête-à-tête between the pair in which they recognise in each other neither is who they purport to be.

Victoria Smurfit (Olivia Foyle) and James Nesbitt (Tom Brannick) filming.

Nesbitt and Smurfit clearly relished these scenes, with great chemistry between the actors setting up what looks likely to be a dangerous liaison.

The under-pressure rogue cop is now scrambling to get ahead in the murder investigation with his suspicious Detective Chief Superintendent Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch) breathing down his neck, and an increasingly wary McGovern scrutinising her gaffer’s every move.

A lead brings McGovern and Brannick to Belfast on the trail of ex-soldier-turned-executive driver Robert Dardis, who had been chauffeuring Olivia around, including being booked to transport her to the airport, funnily enough on the day after her husband was found murdered.

He’s gone missing, though, after turning up to the Foyle homestead while Brannick and McGovern are questioning the widow.

For Twomey, it all points to an illicit affair being the motive.

Brannick, of course, is focused on tracking down the gold — which he discovers is worth a cool £43m-plus.

And given his daughter Issy is keen on getting onto the property ladder (the traditional Belfast terrace she’s got her eye on not impressing dad, who informs her that it reminds him of a past crime scene), cashing in the gold would come in handy: cue Brannick’s desperate attempts to get it back.

Thanks to a note in the accountant’s ledger, Brannick tracks the actual location of the bars to a storage unit.

Alas Olivia, who is formally questioned at the police station and knows she is the number one suspect, rushes to the unit, only to discover the gold has been stolen.

Charlene McKenna, James Nesbitt and Victoria Smurfit team up for Bloodlands season two.

Fleeing the scene, with Brannick having tailed her, a text appears on the secret phone saying: “I’m alive and I want my gold.”

The first episode certainly has set up intriguing plotlines: who’s the gold thief? And if they know about the gold, is Goliath’s identity also at risk of being exposed? What lengths will Brannick go to keep his deadly past buried?

Expectations are high for this second series. While Bloodlands had the honour of being the most watched locally made drama in our television history last year, its first series utterly divided crime fans — particularly the frankly ‘Marmite’ finale.

So far, all indications are this series is a step up from its predecessor.

Expect Nesbitt’s Brannick to sweat more in next week’s episode.

Hopefully minus any dodgy CGI...