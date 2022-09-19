Bloodlands series two review: It’s James Nesbitt’s eyebrows that steal the limelight

Mixed reaction as TV killer cop drama returns for second season

Victoria Smurfit, James Nesbitt and Charlene McKenna in the new season of Bloodlands

Northern Irish crime drama Bloodlands returned to BBC One on Sunday evening with less of a bang and more of a whimper as viewers took to social media to share their mixed reactions to the return of James Nesbitt’s DCI Tom Brannick.

Executive produced by police-procedural drama powerhouse Jed Mercurio, (Line of Duty, Bodyguard) and written by actor-turned-writer Chris Brandon, series one of Bloodlands had followed Nesbitt’s Brannick as he investigated serial assassin ‘Goliath’, who is believed to be responsible for a number of bodies pulled from Strangford Lough.

After multiple twists and turns in the series involving subplots with the IRA, blackmail and the fan favourite Mercurio-trope, corrupt police officers, viewers of Bloodlands finally found out Nesbitt’s police officer was the killer all along, being forced to kill after his wife Emma, was kidnapped in 1998.

Bloodlands’ debut series received a positive response from critics, and its opening episode quickly became Northern Ireland’s most watched of any crime series on the BBC.

However, viewers’ reaction was decidedly mixed, with much of the criticism aimed at the confusing plot and acting, particularly Nesbitt’s.

Much like it’s lead character, Bloodlands can’t appear to escape its past as it heads into series 2.

In some of the most cutting criticism, one user on social media compared a pile of cardboard boxes piled next to Nesbitt’s character in one scene as delivering “the most convincing acting performance” in the episode so far.

Others were confused by the series’ genre. “I’m pretty certain that Bloodlands isn’t meant to be a comedy, but I’m finding it hilarious” one viewer wrote, another said that “this is awful, like a bad episode of Inside No 9 but without the humour!”

Much of the negative reaction to the beginning of series two was aimed at a lack of a recap at the beginning to ensure viewers are caught up.

Viewers felt the opener, which was filmed across Northern Ireland, would have benefited from a summary of the previous series, aired over a year ago.

“Not having a series 1 recap is really stupid. I’m already lost,” said one viewer.

Another said: “I don’t think I completely understood this when I first watched series 1, never mind 18 months later — let’s give it a go.”

“New series of #Bloodlands just starting on BBC One. Shame I have the mind of a sieve and cannot remember a single thing that happened in series one,” wrote one forgetful fan.

“Usual Sunday night drama 9pm problems, think I’m going deaf, don’t understand English, can’t remember plot from last series and confused already!” added another.

Verdicts on the lead performance of Coleraine-born Nesbitt varied wildly.

One tweeted how he “never fails to disappoint” while another said series two of the crime drama started “really well… James Nesbitt is excellent in this.”

“I love a sinister James Nesbitt,” and “Can’t beat a bit of James Nesbitt back on the TV!!” were some of the reactions shared.

Many users on social media pointed out the quality of the ‘de-ageing’ CGI used in a flashback scene which rendered Nesbitt as appearing decades younger, with some saying it appeared he had a “filter” applied to his face.

Some audience members also pointed out how the actor’s seemingly darker than normal eyebrows were “distracting”.

“Just watched Bloodlands, the first episode of the second series. Very good. You can’t go wrong with James Nesbitt although his eyebrows appear to have a starring role!” said one.

Outside of the acting and plot, many local viewers were just happy to see the province appear on screen again.

“Like the first series and like most programmes set in and around Belfast, my only reason for watching the upcoming second series of #Bloodlands is so that I can get all giddy when I spot somewhere that I recognise,” one said.

Another viewer simply just said “Northern Ireland looks INCREDIBLY cold”