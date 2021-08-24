Bloodlands star Lisa Dwan announces birth of baby Luna

Lisa Dwan, who starred with James Nesbitt in Bloodlands, has announced the birth of her baby BBC / HTM Televison /Steffan Hil

Irish actress Lisa Dwan, who starred alongside James Nesbitt in BBC crime drama Bloodlands said she is “utterly besotted” after welcoming her new arrival.

The 43-year-old actress took to social media to post the heartwarming snap of her cradling newborn baby girl Luna.

The Co Westmeath-born actress announced the pregnancy back in March after she posted an image of pregnancy books including, 'What to Expect when You're Expecting, 'The Day-By-Day Pregnancy Book, and a book about baby names on her Instagram page.

Officially welcoming the new arrival, she posted: “Luna Mary Dwan born at 11:44am today 6lbs 12 Oz. We are utterly besotted!”

Dwan shot to mainstream fame on UK television screens earlier this year in the Jed Mercurio BBC drama Bloodlands, as she portrayed Dr Tori Matthews - the grieving daughter of one of assassin Goliath's victims who had a key role in the series' finale.

Showbiz pals took to social media to congratulate the Athlone-born actress.

Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp wished her “congratulations”, while Top Boy actor Michael Ward said “Happy Birthday Luna”.

Irish Love Island host Laura Whitmore also wrote: “You did it. Congrats!”

Dwan’s first major role was in the 1997 Disney adaptation of Oliver Twist, as she played the role of Agnes opposite Elijah Wood and Richard Dreyfuss.

She is also known for her performances of Samuel Beckett’s work in the theatre.

In March, she revealed that she had met her new partner at the beginning of lockdown.

"The gods were smiling on me at the beginning of lockdown - I met a very special person and fell in love,” she told the Observer newspaper.

"I’ve been in a wonderful love bubble … I’ve been making copious amounts of soda bread (recipe on demand).

"I get out early for my daily constitutional on Hampstead Heath when the parakeets are at their liveliest.

"I’m a big entertainer and like to invite people round for a big Irish stew.

"I miss that and seeing, hugging and holding my friends. And I miss live theatre greatly."