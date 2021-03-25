Bloodlands star Lisa Dwan reveals pregnancy joy with her first baby

Lisa Dwan, who starred with James Nesbitt in Bloodlands, has revealed she is pregnant with her first baby.

The 43-year-old actress took to social media on Thursday to confirm she is expecting, as she shared a number of books about pregnancy she is reading.

The Co Westmeath-born star posted an image of pregnancy books including, 'What to Expect when You're Expecting, 'The Day-By-Day Pregnancy Book, and a book about baby names on her Instagram page.

The actress captioned the pic: "Just doing a little light reading...."

Dwan also posted a snap of children's picture books including The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Beatrix Potter's Peter Rabbit My First Little Library.

The stage and screen performer, who portrayed Dr Tori Matthews - the grieving daughter of one of assassin Goliath's victims who had a key role in the series' finale of Bloodlands - recently revealed that she had met her new partner at the beginning of lockdown.

Lisa told the Observer newspaper: "The gods were smiling on me at the beginning of lockdown - I met a very special person and fell in love.

"I’ve been in a wonderful love bubble … I’ve been making copious amounts of soda bread (recipe on demand).

"I get out early for my daily constitutional on Hampstead Heath when the parakeets are at their liveliest."

In the theatre world, Dwan is known for her performances of Samuel Beckett’s work.

The mother-to-be added: "I’m a big entertainer and like to invite people round for a big Irish stew.

"I miss that and seeing, hugging and holding my friends. And I miss live theatre greatly."

The BBC detective drama left fans split in their views of the show's explosive final episode.

With its high viewing figures, a second series was commissioned.