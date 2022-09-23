Bloodlands star Victoria Smurfit praises ‘stunningly beautiful’ NI filming location

Victoria Smurfit and co-star James Nesbitt in the new season of Bloodlands

Irish actor Victoria Smurfit said her favourite place when filming the recent series of Bloodlands was at Strangford Lough off the Co Down coast, which she said was “stunningly beautiful”.

James Nesbitt, in his role as Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick in the BBC crime show now in its second series, is joined by his former Cold Feet co-star Victoria who plays new character, enigmatic widow Olivia Foyle.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster on Friday, Ms Smurfit said that the location of Strangford Lough itself could be considered one of the characters on the show.

“I mean, don’t get me wrong, it was absolutely baltic, but it was the end of February and I was never appropriately dressed, but it was just absolutely gorgeous,” she said.

“One of the characters is the location itself, especially if it has got a personality as definite as the north of Ireland or the south.

“They come with their own personality and there is something so fantastically stunningly beautiful and slightly foreboding about shots across the lough at dawn and the lights coming through the trees,” she added.

“It’s unbelievably beautiful but yet there are so many places to hide and that’s what I love about being around there, your imagination can just go a bit bananas.”

She added that the one complaint she has about working with James Nesbitt again was that “he didn’t take her out enough in the evening”.

“He took me to gorgeous Ox in Belfast which was amazing, but I thought ‘hmm you should have done that more’,” said Victoria.

Series one of Bloodlands, set in Northern Ireland, debuted in February last year and follows DCI Brannick’s tortured quest to track down a mysterious serial killer known as Goliath.

The show was so popular with audiences the BBC swiftly commissioned a second season.

Bloodlands, set and filmed in Belfast, was the first drama to come out of Jed Mercurio’s production house HTM Television and the Line Of Duty creator is one of the executive producers on the show.

The series continues this Sunday on BBC One Northern Ireland.