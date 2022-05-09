Blue Lights: Belfast proven to be ‘small world’ after screenwriter receives letter asking for his house to be used as a film set – for his own series

A Ballymena-born screenwriter has joked about how small Belfast truly is, after his co-writer who lives there received a letter from a production company asking if he might be interested in allowing them to film in his house – for the series that he himself helped create.

Blue Lights is a new six-part police drama created by the team behind critically acclaimed The Salisbury Poisonings.

The show was created and written by Northern Ireland natives, Declan Lawn – formerly of BBC NI – and Adam Patterson.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Lawn wrote: “Adam Patterson who wrote Blue Lights with me just got a letter through his door asking if he might be interested in allowing a tv production to film in his house over the next few weeks.

“Which happens to be.… Blue Lights. When they say Belfast is a small world, they mean it.”

Blue Lights will tell the story of rookie police officers working in contemporary Belfast and the unique set of pressures and dangers they face as frontline response cops.

Siân Brooke, who has previously starred in hit shows such as Sherlock and Good Omens, will play lead character Grace, the mother of a teenage boy, who has made the decision in her 40s to leave her steady job as a social worker to join the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Her fellow rookies are Annie (played by Katherine Devlin), who struggles with the fact that her chosen path may mean having to leave everything she’s ever known behind, and Tommy (portrayed by Nathan Braniff), who is desperate to prove himself, despite being disastrously inept at the practical side of frontline response policing.

All three are new police officers in their probation period with the PSNI, the odds are at least one of them isn’t going to last.

Directed by Gilles Bannier (Trigger Point, Tin Star, Spiral) and inspired by extensive research and interviews, Blue Lights is described as an authentic, gripping and darkly funny drama about ordinary people doing an extraordinary job in a society that could spiral out of control at any moment.

The writers said: “Every writer wants to explore their own place, and their own society as authentically and as honestly as they can. We feel enormously grateful to BBC drama for letting us do that with Blue Lights. And to do it with a cast boasting so much new and established talent makes it even more exciting.”

The screenwriting duo were also longlisted for this year’s Bafta awards, thanks to their dark comedy Rough, which is about punishment attacks in contemporary Belfast, and one dog’s paramilitary death sentence, filmed on site in the city.