Blue Lights co-creator Declan Lawn London-bound as police drama nominated for National Television Award

Award ceremony will take place at The O2 in London on Tuesday evening

Blue Lights co-creator and writer Declan Lawn has confirmed he is London-bound on Tuesday with the former journalist’s show nominated in the National Television Awards.

Tweeting, Mr Lawn wrote: “National TV Awards bound”.

Blue Lights has been nominated in the new drama category at this year’s awards.

Blue Lights launched on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in March to five-star reviews.

The BBC then announced in April that the show will return for a second season in 2024.

The show is directed by Gilles Bannier and was co-created and written by Lawn and former journalist Adam Patterson.

Series one followed three new PSNI probationary recruits as they navigated their way through their first few months in a uniquely dangerous place to be a response police officer.

Blue Lights faces strong competition from Netflix's Queen Charlotte, alongside Death In Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise, and viral sensation Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Addams Family character Wednesday Addams.

The National Television Awards are taking place at The O2 in London.

The NTAs this year will see This Morning go up against The Chase, Loose Women and The Repair Shop, having been on a winning streak in the daytime category for the last number of years at the annual award ceremony.

It comes following Schofield’s resignation from ITV in May after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague on the show, with the programme also facing claims of toxicity and bullying behind the scenes.

Schofield, 61, and former co-host Holly Willoughby had been longlisted for the NTAs’ best TV presenter prize, alongside fellow This Morning stars Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Rylan Clark and Martin Lewis, but only Hammond and Lewis made the cut.

The pair will compete against The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman and The Chase’s Bradley Walsh, as well as McPartlin and Donnelly – who took the award for the 21st year in a row at last year’s ceremony.

Dame Deborah James and Paul O’Grady have both been posthumously recognised in the nominations, with Dame Deborah named in the authored documentary category, for Bowelbabe In Her Own Words.

Dame Deborah set up the Bowelbabe cancer research fund, and died last year at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer.

Her documentary will compete against Rob Burrow: Living With MND, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now and Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction.

TV presenter and comedian O’Grady, who died earlier this year, has also been nominated in the factual entertainment category for his show For The Love Of Dogs.

It will go up against Clarkson’s Farm, Sort Your Life Out and The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

In the running for the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award are two shows from Donnelly and McPartlin – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway – as well as Gogglebox and The Masked Singer.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing, The Great British Bake Off and The Great British Sewing Bee are nominated for best talent show.

Piers Morgan is nominated in a new TV interviews category this year for his Piers Morgan Uncensored on Talk TV, alongside Louis Theroux Interviews… The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show and The Graham Norton Show.