Blue Lights series two: Belfast cop drama to focus on loyalist crime next

Series one focused on a west Belfast-based former republican paramilitary turned crime boss and his links to the security services

The republican crime gang led by John Lynch (James McIntyre) in series one of Blue Lights

The first season of Blue Lights focused on republican crime

Belfast cop drama Blue Lights will go true blue in series two with a storyline focusing on loyalists, the Sunday World can reveal.

The team behind the hit drama are scouting for locations in east Belfast with cameras ready to roll.

Producers Two Cities Television revealed this week that the countdown is on to start filming after a script read-through.

Cast favourites Sian Brooke and Martin McCann are due to return, as well as Katherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff as rookies and Joanne Crawford and Andi Osho as senior officers.

Blue Lights writers Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson

And after series one focused on a west Belfast-based former republican paramilitary turned crime boss and his links to the security services, the second run will focus on loyalists, sources say.

The six-part series which aired in March was a huge hit for the BBC with episode one attracting more than seven million viewers.

Critics said writers Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson had created a “near perfect cop drama”.

The show, the brainchild of TV and film producer Louise Gallagher of Gallagher Films, was also lauded by TV heavyweights Russell T Davies as “raw, funny and exciting” and The ABC Murders writer Sarah Phelps who praised its “grit, heart and gallows humour”.

The series has also been screened in Australia where it was described as “TV drama that matters”, while review site Rotten Tomatoes gave it a healthy 88 per cent score. With the pressure on the writing team to repeat the success of the first series, insiders say they’ve decided to move their focus from nationalist to loyalist Belfast.

Series one was filmed mainly around Turf Lodge and Lenadoon in west Belfast, and it was praised for the authentic way that it dealt with post-ceasefire issues.

“The attention to detail in the first series was impressive – so many series about here get the accents wrong, but not Blue Lights.

“You had the camogie team using Irish and many other wee things that all added together to make it true to life.

“The challenge will be how to do the same thing in loyalist areas. It’s only the people who live there who will be able to judge it. And it will be really interesting to find out what the various plots are and if they will be shining a light on loyalist paramilitaries.”

There will be a huge appetite for the second series, which is scheduled to air next year.

“People in Northern Ireland loved the show and there is a lot of goodwill out there for it. Sometimes there’s a cringe factor with drama from here but it didn’t have any of that,” the insider said.

“It was so successful with a realistic portrayal of what policing is like in Belfast, but it also had a mass appeal outside Northern Ireland.

“The writing and casting were so good last time, they can take the same characters, in the same city, and it could feel like a completely different show.”

Production company Two Cities Television whetted viewers’ appetites this week with a message on X, formerly Twitter. “After an exciting table read the countdown is now on to shoot day #1 as our cast & crew gear up for S2 of Blue Lights,” it said.

The company’s joint CEO Stephen Wright, executive producer of Blue Lights, earlier this year said, “Belfast is a vibrant, dynamic and complex place and we have a wealth of stories yet to come from our characters.

“We can’t wait to bring these to the fans.”

Lindsay Salt, BBC Director of Drama, said the series had been a surprise success.

“Blue Lights has been a breakout hit.

“We can’t wait to have it back on BBC One and iPlayer for a second series.”