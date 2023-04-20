Blue Lights to return for second series as writer thanks public for ‘incredible support’

The BBC has announced that hit Belfast-based drama Blue Lights produced will return for a second series.

Blue Lights launched on BBC One and BBC iPlayer last month to five-star reviews.

The show is directed by Gilles Bannier and was co-created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, co-created and co-produced by Louise Gallagher of Gallagher Films, and co-created and produced by Stephen Wright of Two Cities Television, with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

Mr Lawn tweeted: “Blue Lights has been recommissioned for a second series. Thanks to everyone who watched it and for all the incredible support for the show. We’ll be back on @BBCOnein 2024. Until then - take a beat! #bluelights.”

Among those set to reprise their roles in the second series are Siân Brooke, Martin McCann, Katherine Devlin, Nathan Braniff, Joanne Crawford, Andi Osho, and Hannah McClean.

Series one follows three new PSNI probationary recruits as they navigate their way through their first few months in a uniquely dangerous place to be a response police officer.

Blue Lights is an authentic, gripping and darkly funny drama about ordinary people doing an extraordinary job.

Early figures for Blue Lights continue to climb with the first episode currently averaging 6.4 million.

The series has grown its young audience week-on-week on BBC iPlayer and is the third most requested programme since release among all individuals and 16-34s.

Stephen Wright, executive producer of Blue Lights and creative director and joint CEO of Two Cities TV, said: “We are thrilled by the audience response to the show. Belfast is a vibrant, dynamic and complex place and we have a wealth of stories yet to come from our characters. We can’t wait to bring these to the fans.”

Lindsay Salt, director of drama at BBC, added: “Blue Lights has been a breakout hit and so many of our viewers have taken the rookies to their hearts which is down to the fantastic cast and Declan and Adam’s vision.

"We can’t wait to have it back on BBC One and iPlayer for a second series.”

Filming on series two will begin this summer in Belfast and further casting will be announced in due course.

BBC Studios will be the international distributor of both series one and two.

Two Cities is part of the STV Studios family of production labels.