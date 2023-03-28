Blue Lights: TV fans spot mistake in new NI-based BBC drama

BBC’s new Northern Ireland-based police drama Blue Lights has enjoyed critical acclaim and popularity with viewers since it aired on Monday, but some eagled-eyed TV fans have spotted a mistake.

In the episode, Grace (Sian Brookes) gets into another character’s Audi – which morphs into a Skoda when she’s inside. In a later shot, the car is once again an Audi.

A twitter user spotted the error, posting “Towards the end one minute it's an Audi in the rain next minute they are in a Skoda, then when you see it drive off it's an Audi again! That was a second rate afternoon show at best. Not good @BBCOne.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Set in contemporary Belfast, the new drama follows a number of probationary police officers working in a city where being a frontline cop comes with its own unique set of pressures and dangers.

As they learn the basics of the profession, the new officers have to come to terms with the constant threat factor. In an often chaotic environment, the characters have just a few crucial months in which they attempt to make it as police officers.

Read more Blue Lights: Belfast front and centre in police drama

Siân Brooke (Sherlock, Good Omens), Martin McCann (Marcella, Sentinel), Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones, Fortitude), Katherine Devlin (The Dig, Vikings) and newcomer Nathan Braniff will lead the cast alongside John Lynch (Tin Star, The Fall), Jonathan Harden (Time, Unforgotten) and Valene Kane (The Fall, Gangs of London).