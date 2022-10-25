Blue Peter: BBC announces Bangor magician Joel Mawhinney as its 41st presenter

Bangor-born Joel Mawhinney (25) becomes the 41st person to present the popular programme.

Joel first appeared on Blue Peter in 2018 as a guest and will take on the role on the longest running children’s television programme from November 11.

"Becoming the 41st Blue Peter presenter is a surreal – and dare I say it - magical experience. I’ve always loved making people smile with my magic and I want to do the same for the Blue Peter audience” said Joel.

“They have high expectations and I’ll do my best to live up to them, I can’t wait to get started.”

The former Bangor Grammar student decided to pursue a career in entertainment at age 18.

He is best known for his illusions on social media where he has a huge following, with over 16.5 million on one platform alone. He also starred in his own BBC NI TV series ‘Life is Magic’ in 2020.

Joel’s first role on the programme will be as part of a Blue Peter road trip to Scotland, where according to the programme “there will surprises and challenges suggested by the Blue Peter audience” including “glamping, kayaking and cliff jumping into the cold waters of Loch Ard.”

"Joel is a fantastic entertainer, he is creative, hardworking, and ready for any challenge that we can throw at him. I think that our Blue Peter audience will love the energy and fun he’ll bring to the show” said Blue Peter Editor, Ellen Evans.

Blue Peter’s newest presenter follows in the footsteps of fellow Northern Ireland presenters Adam Beales, whose left the show earlier this year, the late Caron Keating, and Zoe Salmon, who is also from the same seaside town of Bangor.