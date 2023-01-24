Bond girl Jane Seymour teams up with Irish trad band during Belfast visit

Former Bond girl Jane Seymour learned to play some Irish traditional music during a recent visit to the Duke of York bar in Belfast .

The English actress, who starred in the 1973 Bond film Live and Let Die, has been staying in Dublin to film her latest Netflix series and decided to visit Belfast with her granddaughter on Sunday.

Willie Jack, owner of the Duke of York, was asked by mutual friends to show Seymour around Belfast.

She visited the Harp Bar before watching The Rapparees — a Belfast based folk and Irish traditional music band — perform in the Duke of York.

“She wanted to hear some Irish traditional music so we took her to the Duke of York and she heard The Rapparees play,” Mr Jack said.

Indeed she enjoyed the music so much she decided to have a go herself. “She actually got up and joined the band, she played the bodhran drum,” Mr Jack said.

And it seemed the bodhran wasn’t a difficult instrument for her to master. “She is very talented and musical so it was easy for her to play,” Mr Jack said.

Jane Seymour playing the fiddle in the Duke of York

Member of The Rapparees, Kevin Mawdsley, felt privileged to perform with the actress. “Who would have thought that we would see a Bond girl in the Duke of York?” he said.

“We were just hosting our regular singing session and if there’s anyone passing through we always cajole them into giving us their party piece and it just so happened that she was sitting beside us and we got her up to show us her party piece,” he said.

And the bodhran wasn’t the only instrument Seymour could play. Kevin said: “She posed for a photo with the fiddle because she used to play the fiddle when she was young.”

Kevin revealed the actress’s granddaughter also shares her love of Irish traditional music. “Her granddaughter is actually learning to play the fiddle so she gave us her party piece too.”

Despite being instantly recognisable, Ms Seymour fitted in well at the Duke of York.

“I can’t stress enough how casual she was, she sat amongst everyone, she joined in like she was one of us, no one bombarded her looking for autographs or anything, that is the thing about the Duke of York, everyone is treated equally here,” Mr Jack said.

Jane Seymour with Willie Jack in Belfast

Singer/songwriter Eddie Booth played some songs to the actress after she had heard The Rapparees perform.

Eddie shared a video on social media of the actress enjoying his performance. “She was absolutely lovely, it was great exchanging stories with her,” he said.

Eddie praised the Golden Globe winner for her down to earth attitude. “She acted very, very ordinary, she was down to earth and so lovely,” he said.

And the actress promised she would return to Belfast again, “She said she would be back, that is a testament to how much she enjoyed the North,” Mr Jack said.

“She was really involved, she really appreciated the talent we have here in Belfast, she enjoyed watching all we were offering her.”