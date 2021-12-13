Branagh’s Belfast leads the way with seven nominations at the Golden Globes

The semi-autobiographical movie - Branagh’s most personal to date - leads the way on the film side with nods for Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director Motion Picture (Branagh) and Best Screenplay (Branagh).

North Belfast actor Ciarán Hinds, who starred in the Oscar-winning Northern Irish short The Shore 10 years ago, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, alongside his co-star, Holywood’s Jamie Dornan. Hinds and Dornan play father (Pop) and son (Pa) in the film.

Caitriona Balfe, who plays Ma, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. And Van Morrison gets a nod for Best Original Song (Motion Picture) for his track Down to Joy. But there are no nominations for young Jude Hill, who plays Buddy or Judy Dench, who plays Granny.

The rake of nominations will be seen as the most positive sign yet that Belfast will bag itself some Oscar nominations. They will be announced early next year.

The winners of the Golden Globes. meanwhile, will be announced on Sunday, January 9 2022.

Belfast is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the social and political tumult of the late 1960s. It is due to open in the UK and Ireland on January 21, 2022.