Branagh’s Oscar-winning Belfast allowed him to embrace his working-class roots, he says

British filmmaker Kenneth Branagh poses with the award for best original screenplay for Belfast, alongside his wife Lindsay Brunnock at the 94th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood

Sir Kenneth Branagh has told how making his Oscar-winning film Belfast let him embrace "the light and the dark" of his working-class childhood.

The actor, writer and director, who notched up eight nominations spanning seven categories across his career, finally got his hands on an Academy Award following 40 years in the industry.

Branagh (61), picked up the best original screenplay trophy on Sunday night and paid tribute to his family and the “amazing city of Belfast” in his acceptance speech.

The black-and-white, semi-autobiographical movie is partly based on his own experiences as a boy, growing up in north Belfast in the late 1960s, as the Troubles were breaking out.

Speaking in the press room after his win, he said: "I think the thing that stayed with me was just the sense of how much at that time I felt like I knew who I was. I had a very strong sense of who I was.

"Making the film allowed me to return to that. My sister said, 'This film has really outed you as a kind of working-class Belfast boy', and, yes, it has.

"This was a way of not just acknowledging but embracing everything about it — the dark and the light."

Branagh’s coming-of-age film stars Gilford schoolboy Jude Hill as Buddy, through whose eyes the story is told.

Discussing the 11-year-old Hill, who was accompanied to the Oscars ceremony by his mum Shauneen and dad Daryl, Branagh said: "He's a very special young fella. His parents are here tonight... they've done an amazing job with him and the two younger siblings.

"They encourage their kids to be open, funny, ask questions. Jude does all of that.

"The single beef I have with him is that he supports Liverpool Football Club and that meant directing him — as an actor who had to play a role supporting Tottenham Hotspur Football Club — was a challenge, though I did say to him tonight, 'Listen, if I can do this, then surely Tottenham Hotspur can get fourth place this season and be in Europe next.'

"He disagreed with me."

Branagh, who spent the first nine years of his life in the Tiger’s Bay area of north Belfast, told the star-studded audience at the Dolby Theatre in LA that the story of Belfast was “the search for hope and joy in face of violence and loss”.

He paid tribute to those the Belfast cast and crew had “lost along the way”, including actor John Sessions and Professor Jim Dornan, the father of Belfast’s star, Jamie Dornan.

“We miss them, we love them, we will never forget them,” he said.

“And we will never forget all of those lost in the heartbreaking, heartwarming, human story of that amazing city of Belfast on the fabulous island of Ireland.”

After his family moved to Reading to escape the Troubles, Branagh attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1981 and, six weeks later, made his professional stage debut.

In 1984, he joined the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), where he won plaudits for performances in Hamlet and Henry V. In 1987, he left the RSC to co-found the Renaissance Theatre Company, serving as an actor, writer, and director. It is through this theatre company he met his long-time collaborator Dame Judi Dench, who plays his grandmother in Belfast.

Credited with making Shakespeare accessible to the wider public, Branagh was later involved in film versions of Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet and Love's Labour's Lost.

He showed further range by branching out into big budget Hollywood productions and, in 2011, directed the Marvel film Thor, starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular Norse god.

Congratulating Branagh on his Oscar win, Richard Williams of Northern Ireland Screen — which was praised in his acceptance speech — said the global success of Belfast had provided the local film industry with a much-needed boost after a tough two years.

“Having a film named after our capital city recognised at the Oscars gives our industry credibility you couldn’t get any other way,” he said.

“The people of Northern Ireland welcomed this film with open arms. We are proud that Belfast has also been recognised at the most prestigious film awards in the world.”