Brendan Grace documentary a massive hit with viewers

Legendary Irish comedian Brendan Grace is still a huge crowd-puller, nearly two months on from his death.

The first episode of the three-part series Brendan Grace: Thanks for the Memories aired on RTE on Monday night and attracted an average of 375,100 viewers, which was the equivalent of a 32% share of the available audience.

At one point, a high of 640,000 people tuned in to see the Dublin great known as 'Bottler' again on the small screen.

The series brings together some intimate and unique footage of the entertainer during the final few months of his life.

In February, Grace decided to set himself a challenge and return to Dublin's Olympia Theatre for one night only.

He planned to stage a show with the Forget-Me-Nots choir, a community choir for those affected by dementia.

The RTE series, which met with an emotional reaction from viewers online, delved behind the scenes to document the emotional journey he embarks upon to bring his dream to fruition.

However, the whole focus of the documentary suddenly changed with his heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, as the series then portrayed a man fighting for his life.

He died on July 11 at the age of 68 after a valiant battle with cancer, but he decided to keep shooting the documentary right up until his final days.