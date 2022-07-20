Bridgerton series three filming officially underway, with Nicola Coughlan star of central love story

Production on series three of hit TV show Bridgerton is underway, with the focus this season on the love story of Nicola Coughlan’s popular character, Penelope Featherington.

The news that the record-breaking period drama is back filming was announced on Wednesday by Netflix and Shondaland and unveiled on social media by Irish actor and Derry Girls star Coughlan.

In a video shared on Instagram, cast members are seen holding up two fingers for the camera, flipping them around to show the number three. As a carriage door opens, Coughlan, who is sitting inside, says: “Bridgerton season three filming has officially begun.”

A press release issued by Netflix announced that “Polin season is in bloom”, in reference to Penelope Featherington’s love story with long-term crush Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton. It is Newton who is seen opening the carriage door, before joining his co-star inside.

Their relationship is set to be the main storyline of season three and sees Penelope having given up on her crush after hearing, in series two, his disparaging words about her.

She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But, lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts fail spectacularly.

The synopsis continues: “Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and matching swagger. But he’s disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

“Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

Series three will also see Penelope’s rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie) deepen, while her growing presence in the ‘ton’ makes it more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

News that Bridgerton is back in production in London and that ‘Polin’ will be at the heart of series three was greeted with delight from fans on social media.

One fan wrote, “I’ve been waiting for this so long,” while another said, “OMG Polin! You both look amazing.”

Bridgerton series two is now officially the most popular English language series in Netflix history with 627.11m hours viewed.