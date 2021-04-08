Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page 'hurt' by racism storm in NI-made Superman show Krypton

'We still fly', actor says after claims over role in fantasy drama made here

Casting row: Rege-Jean Page tweeted about claims he lost out on TV role due to racism

Bridgerton break-out star Regé-Jean Page has posted a message on Twitter amid reports of a racist casting incident in an American TV series filmed in Northern Ireland.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Page, who rose to fame as the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix period drama, auditioned for the role of Superman's grandfather on the Syfy show Krypton, which filmed two series at Belfast Harbour Studios.

But the actor was allegedly passed over for the part because DC Comics writer Geoff Johns, an executive on the show, argued that the role could not be portrayed by a black actor.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources told the publication that Page didn't land the part because Johns ruled him out on the basis of his skin colour.

A representative for Johns has since addressed the claim, saying: "Geoff never said Superman can't have a black ancestor or be black - there have been diverse versions of Superman throughout the comics for decades so he does and can be diverse.

"However, the expectation for Krypton was that it would initially be perceived as a possible prequel to Man of Steel by the fans and the lead was expected to invoke a young Henry Cavill."

Page appears to have addressed the claims now, sharing a post on his Twitter profile to his 215,000 followers.

He wrote: "Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then."

He continued: "Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly."

Although Page did not specifically refer to Krypton, the timing of his tweet and the use of the word 'fly' seemed to suggest he was alluding to Krypton.

The role of Superman's grandfather Seg-El went to white actor Cameron Cuffe and the show ran for two seasons before being cancelled in 2019.

Krypton, which was set around 200 years before the birth of Superman and takes place on the eponymous fictional planet, was the first production to be housed in the new Belfast Harbour Studios.

It premiered in March, 2018 and a second season premiered in June, 2019.

But Syfy cancelled the show because of poor ratings.

Page has built up a huge following of fans since appearing as the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix show Bridgerton.

But the British actor stunned viewers just last weekend, when he revealed that he would not be returning for a second series of Bridgerton, which also stars Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan.

His sudden departure from the show has sparked rumours that he is set to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

Speaking about the possibility that he will play the new 007, Page said: "Ah, the B word.

"I think if you are British and do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that.

"That's fairly normal and I'm flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed."

Earlier this month Netflix unveiled four actors who will play prominent roles in the second series of Bridgerton. The streaming giant said Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young will all join its raunchy period drama.