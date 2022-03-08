Broadcasting ‘trailblazer’ Gloria Hunniford insists she’s not even thinking about putting the brakes on her career

TV and radio presenter Gloria Hunniford has revealed she has no intention of slowing down her career any time soon.

The 81-year-old Loose Women panellist said she rarely thinks about her age, but felt lucky to be in a position where she could learn something new every day.

Hunniford said that sometimes family members have urged her to take it easy, but she doesn’t want to give up work.

The Portadown woman also said that she had never experienced sexism during her career, despite growing up and working in a “macho society”.

Hunniford was talking to Lorraine Kelly on ITV on Tuesday morning to mark International Women’s Day. She appeared as a guest alongside her Loose Women colleague Coleen Nolan.

When Kelly commented that Hunniford was in her prime, she replied: “I don’t think about age.

“I do when I get to the noughts; to the 70s and 80s, but the rest of the time I honestly don’t.

Gloria Hunniford with her Loose Women colleagues Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan and Janet Street Porter

“I love my work so much. A lot of ones in my family say, ‘why don’t you just take it easy?’ I don’t want to do that. I have a zest for it and I learn something every day.”

Branded a “trailblazer” by Kelly for leading the way for women in broadcasting, Hunniford admitted much of that was down to naivety on her part when she started out in the BBC in Belfast. She spoke of her “forward-thinking” former boss who told her she would be reporting on the “bombs, bullets and barricades” like her male colleagues and how he told her she was “as good” as them.

She said: “Without ever having to analyse it, I never felt that I suffered from sexism because I always thought I’m as good as any bloke,” adding that she had grown up in a “macho society” at a time when her own father hadn’t wanted her mother to work.

But she said she was pleased to see that progress had been made in recent years and that women had more choices and control over their career decisions; whether they wanted to go out to work or be a stay-at-home mum.

Hunniford and Nolan also spoke about the camaraderie and friendships formed on Loose Women and the importance of females supporting each other. Saying it was a “privilege” to work on the ITV panel show, Hunniford said it afforded her the opportunity to keep learning.

She said she was watching the conflict in Ukraine with “obsession’” and how she admired the strength of the country’s women.

“I’ve never seen such strong women,” she said. “I know the men have to stay, but I look at those women and see their strength. I’m desperate to do something to help.”