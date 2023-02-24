Brooke Scullion visits former school with Dancing with the Stars partner Robert Rowinski

Brooke and Robert at the singer's former primary school, St Mary's PS Bellaghy

Brooke and Robert pictured with St Patrick's College, Maghera Principal Mrs Katrina Crilly (left) and Head of Music Miss Jolene Conway (right). Pic: St Patrick's College, Maghera

Co Derry performer Brooke has been back at school this week, bringing her RTÉ dance partner along to see where it all began.

The Bellaghy singer visited her former school St Patrick’s College, Maghera along with Polish dancer and choreographer Robert Rowinski while on a visit home.

Brooke has a close relationship with her former school and has dropped in on a number of occasions during her appearances on The Voice UK and while taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The College said it was ‘absolutely brilliant’ to have the pair drop in on Friday morning.

“The College welcomed past pupil, Brooke Scullion and her dance partner, Robert Rowinski to the school this morning before they head off to the next edition of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, they posted on their Facebook page.

"It is absolutely brilliant to see Brooke and Robert in the school and we would like to wish them both all the best this weekend. Remember to VOTE.”

Brooke also called into her old primary school, posting videos of the visit to St Mary’s PS Bellaghy on her Instagram story on Friday afternoon.

Ms Scullion is now entering Week 8 of Dancing with the Stars Ireland and is among the favourites to win the RTÉ competition after a series of consistently high-scoring performances since the show began on January 8.

This week, the show will be joined by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, with Brooke and Robert preparing to dance to Kate Bush hit Running Up That Hill.

The pair currently sit top of the Dancing with the Stars leaderboard on the show on 176 points, eight points ahead of fellow NI contender Damian McGinty and his dance partner Kylee Vincent.