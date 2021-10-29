Brother of Game of Thrones star laid to rest after road crash

David Fairley was a ‘gentle natured, kind-hearted soul’

The funeral of David Fairley took place yesterday in Coleraine. Picture by Peter Morrison

Mourners at the funeral for a motorcyclist who died in Ballycastle last week have heard how his death left his family ”numb with deep grief”.

David Fairley is the brother of Game of Thrones star Michelle Fairley who portrayed Catelyn Stark, husband of Sean Bean’s character Ned Stark, in the hit fantasy series which was filmed in Northern Ireland.

David Fairley

David, who was from Coleraine, was aged in his 50s and died suddenly after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on the Moyarget Road around 4pm on October 21.

The requiem mass took place in St John’s Church at Somerset Drive in Coleraine on Thursday followed by a private cremation.

A family notice said he was the beloved son of the late Brian and Theresa and the dear brother of Paul, Michelle, Nichola, Simone and Marc as well as a much-loved brother-in-law and uncle.

During the mass, taken by parish priest at St John’s Fr Neil Farren, those in attendance were told of the “difficult” three and a half years the family have gone through after their father Brian died in February 2018 and their mother Theresa passed away in September 2019.

David's sister Michelle Fairley who starred in Game of Thrones. Credit: Karwai Tang

They were well-known in Coleraine as publicans for many years running Fairley’s bar and off licence.

Fr Farren said in his homily that now the sudden death of David has left the family “numb with deep grief”.

He said that in David’s early years he had a great interest in swimming on “those northern shores” but, just like his father Brian, later developed a passion instead for cars.

“He knew every boreen on those coastal country roads,” said Fr Farren.

“This passion developed over the years into his new-found passion for negotiating those same roads on the motorbike.

“Though he lived in Coleraine’s Shuttle Hill, his roads most favoured were those of his youthful Ballycastle years.”

David is remembered by family members as a “gentle natured, kindly hearted soul, with a lovely smile.”

“Willing to go the extra mile to assist someone in need even if it meant to take time and carry their heavy bag of groceries,” the homily continued.

“Likewise, he would take time to dig out information sought by another.

“His researches always turned up trumps, much to the delight of those who sought his talent in an hour of need,” Fr Farren added.

“He possessed a keen intelligence, sharp minded, this despite having through the years, struggles with mental health issues.”

His sister Michelle, who is most famous for her role in Game of Thrones, and also starred in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, Suits and Gangs of London.

