Brother of Line of Duty star accuses film and TV executives of bias against actors with Down’s syndrome

The brother of a Line of Duty star has hit out at the lack of acting jobs for people with Down’s syndrome.

Tommy Jessop (38) starred in the fifth and sixth series of the BBC drama, which was filmed in Belfast and pulled in audiences of 15 million.

He played Terry Boyle, but after filming wrapped in 2021 he was unable to find other roles.

Tommy became the first actor with Down’s syndrome to star in a major BBC1 drama when he appeared in Coming Down the Mountain in 2007.

His film-maker brother Will (40) feels Tommy has missed out on job opportunities because of his condition.

“The roles that come through [feel] typecast — victims, people in hospital beds, people who need support,” he told The Times.

“When he was in Line of Duty, it felt as if that was an incredible breakthrough. Tommy was at the centre of all the attention.

“We’re desperate to live in a world where he no longer has to be the first, where it becomes routine that other people [with Down’s syndrome] have the opportunities.

Christopher Copper, of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, echoed his call.

“There’s definitely not many opportunities for young people with learning disabilities who want to act,” he said.

“It’s definitely an opportunity that should be there for them if that’s what they want to do.”

Mr Copper praised the work of Belfast actor James Martin in the Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye.

“If you look at [his] success, he shows us that people with Down’s syndrome have all the skills and attributes to be brilliant actors,” he said.

“The opportunity should be there so we can see what talent is out there.”

Despite the lack of acting roles, Tommy has been busy.

Inspired by his struggle to find opportunities, the brothers decided to film a documentary.

It follows Tommy on a trip to Hollywood where he pitches his idea for a superhero movie he could star in.

The documentary is titled Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood and is the brothers’ third collaboration.

They made two earlier documentaries together, Tommy’s Story in 2007 and Growing Up Down’s in 2014.

Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood will be shown on BBC1 on August 21.

It tracks the actor’s attempts to challenge preconceptions by enlisting high-profile co-stars and learning the skills required to become an action movie hero.

Tommy is excited for audiences to get an insight into the world of Hollywood as a Down’s syndrome actor.

He said: “It has been wicked having a camera and being able to tell my own story for the first time.”