Bum implants, steroids, boob jobs and lip filler: How Love Island is changing how we look

Despite its manufactured drama and unattainable bodies, some Irish viewers believe the show reflects real people. Suzanne Harrington speaks to the experts who assess the impact of such shows on the self-esteem of our youth

Contestants in the current season of Love Island. Photo: ITV

Suzanne Harrington Thu 16 Jun 2022 at 13:19