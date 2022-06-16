Bum implants, steroids, boob jobs and lip filler: How Love Island is changing how we look
Despite its manufactured drama and unattainable bodies, some Irish viewers believe the show reflects real people. Suzanne Harrington speaks to the experts who assess the impact of such shows on the self-esteem of our youth
Suzanne Harrington
It’s Love Island season — that time of year when we collectively lose our mind over a group of young people vying for likes and lucrative influencer outcomes in a villa while wearing very little.