Caitlyn Jenner shares picture from Mrs Brown's Boys set ahead of guest appearance

Caitlyn Jenner will guest star on the next series of Mrs Brown's Boys

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she will star in an upcoming episode of Mrs Brown's spin-off chat show, All Round to Mrs Brown's.

Jenner (70) shared a picture from set of the show alongside creator and star Brendan O'Carroll, who is dressed in character as loud-mouthed Irish matriarch Agnes Brown.

Writing on Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said: "Had so much fun shooting this funny comedy in Scotland! Mrs. Brown’s Boys!"

The official Instagram account of Mrs Brown's Boys shared the same picture and confirmed that the episode will air in either March or April.

Mrs Brown's Boys, which is filmed in the BBC studios in Glasgow, is a ratings hit but divides opinion. TV critics have called it “lazy” and “crass”.

Last week, the popular BBC One show show beat hit Channel 4 series Derry Girls and critically acclaimed Fleabag at the National Television Awards.

The sitcom won the gong for best comedy, with creator O'Carroll accepting the prize for the fifth time.

It was also pitted against Ricky Gervais's After Life and Netflix's Sex Education.

Jenner too celebrated a win at the NTAs alongside her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! co-stars, after the show was granted the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.