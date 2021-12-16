Cameras getting ready to roll for another busy year for NI’s film and TV industry

Louise Harland, who plays Orla in Channel 4 hit TV series Derry Girls, outside the Guildhall in Derry, where filming for the latest series took place. Photo: Martin McKeown

Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Paul Feig behind the scenes of The School for Good and Evil, which will air on Netflix next year

Northern Ireland’s film and television industry is gearing up for another bumper year of home-made productions following one of its busiest periods ever.

At one stage in 2021, there were a record-breaking six films and TV shows shooting simultaneously, including two massive, big-budget productions in Belfast’s main studios.

The Harbour Studios became home to Netflix fantasy film, The School for Good and Evil, starring Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron and Laurence Fishburne, while Titanic Studios was occupied by Paramount’s Dungeons and Dragons, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Regé-Jean Page.

The arrival of so many A-listers in Northern Ireland sparked huge excitement among star-spotters and there’ll be plenty to keep them occupied next year as both studios are already booked up for 2022. Details of the productions are being kept under wraps for the time being but according to Northern Ireland Screen, the two studios will be hosting "exciting projects” in 2022.

While Paul Feig’s The School for Good and Evil is due for release on Netflix next year, Dungeons and Dragons, directed and written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, is scheduled for release in March 2023.

Series two of crime show Bloodlands, starring James Nesbitt, will start shooting early in the new year. The drama became the biggest new BBC drama launch since June 2020 with an average 8.2m viewers.

There is more police drama in the pipeline, with the new BBC show Blue Lights, an original series created by local writer-directors Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn (The Salisbury Poisonings). Based on extensive research and interviews, and told with a caustic wit, the series was inspired by the experiences of serving police officers in Northern Ireland. Filming of Blue Lights will begin filming in early 2022.

Principal photography on Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds’ new movie, In the Land of Saints and Sinners, is expected to get under way in March next year. Filming will take place in Ireland, although the location has not yet been confirmed. However the production company behind it, Prodigal, is Belfast-based.

The third and final series of Lisa McGee’s Derry Girls is currently filming and is due to air on Channel 4 some time next year. Sally Rooney’s much anticipated Conversations with Friends, which was partly filmed in Northern Ireland earlier this year, will be released in 2022. And the period drama Tom Jones, a four-part mini-series based on the novel by Henry Fielding which filmed in and around Belfast in autumn 2021, will also premiere next year.

Robert Egger’s epic historical thriller film, The Northman, from Focus Features, is scheduled for cinematic release in April. It was filmed in various locations across Northern Ireland and stars Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, also from Focus Features, will be released in cinemas across Ireland and the UK, on January 21. It stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds, Dame Judy Dench and Gilford newcomer Jude Hill.

Meanwhile, fans of the record-breaking Line of Duty will be waiting to hear if there will be another series, following the huge success of season six. One of its stars, Fermanagh’s Adrian Dunbar, hinted that there might be a seventh season when he told Tom Allen on the BAFTA red carpet that “there may be a way to go” with the Fourth Man storyline.

However, if a seventh series is commissioned, it’s likely it won’t be written and filmed in time for a 2022 air.

Reviewing this year’s huge success, Richard Williams, chief executive of Northern Ireland Screen, said: “As we look back on 2021, I am extremely proud of what the screen industry has accomplished both on and off camera.

“A variety of content we supported has been selected for some of the most prestigious festivals across the world, picked up much coveted industry awards and set social media alight.

“We have had two of the biggest TV dramas of the year broadcast; Line of Duty and Bloodlands. There was a great sense of excitement as a whole host of A-list stars were spotted across the country as they filmed at various locations.

“It was a privilege to co-host the Irish premiere of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast in Belfast, with Belfast Film Festival. With the film already leading the way in the Golden Globes and hotly tipped for the Oscars, 2022 is sure to get off to a great start.

“The north coast will take a leading role in Robert Eggers’ The Northman when it is released in cinemas in April. And on the small screen, Erin, Clare, Michelle, Orla and the wee English fella will return to our screens in what will undoubtedly be an emotional farewell for Lisa McGee’s Derry Girls.”

Other productions made in Northern Ireland and aired over the last year include Marcella, Frank of Ireland, The Windermere Children, Three Families, Dalgliesh, Hope Street, Almost Never and local films Nowhere Special, Boys from Co Hell, Wildfire, Ballywalter and Here Before.