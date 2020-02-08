Can Saoirse Ronan finally triumph at Oscars with Little Women?

Saoirse Ronan will lead Irish interest at the Oscars this weekend as Hollywood gets set for its biggest night of the year.

She is nominated for best actress for her role as Jo March in Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

Ronan (25) will compete against Renee Zellweger, in a strong category which also includes Cynthia Erivo for her role in Harriet, Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

Other Irish interest is centred on Eimear Noone, the Galway conductor and composer of the World Of Warcraft scores.

But if last weekend's Baftas are a guide, Britain will struggle to win a single acting award tomorrow night. Despite the likes of Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce and Florence Pugh among the nominees, Americans are favourite in all the leading categories - just as at the Baftas.

It is behind the camera that Britain's best hopes lie. Sir Sam Mendes is the favourite to win best director for his First World War epic 1917.

1917 could also see a number of other British Oscar wins. Roger Deakins is favourite to win best cinematography for the film, two years after he won the same award for Blade Runner 2049. Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate have a good chance of winning best sound editing, and Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson for best sound mixing.

Naomi Donne and Tristan Versluis are nominated for 1917 in the best make-up and hairstyling category. Sir Sam could pick up a second award if he and his co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns win best original screenplay.

The film itself is a strong contender for winning best picture.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin are favourites to win best original song for (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, from Rocketman.

There are two British hopefuls for best costume design: Jacqueline Durran (Little Women) and Sandy Powell (The Irishman).

British-made Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl) is nominated for best short documentary, while For Sama - a British co-production with the US and Syria - is the favourite for best documentary.

In the best visual effects category there is a host of British creative talent nominated for both Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker and The Lion King.

If 1917 misses out on the award for best make-up and hairstyling, there is still a chance for a British win in the shape of Jeremy Woodhead (Judy), or Paul Gooch and David White, for Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

If 1917 misses out on best sound mixing, Britain could still take home the award thanks to Paul Massey (for Ford v Ferrari) or Tom Johnson (for Ad Astra).

Finally, two other UK-US co-productions besides 1917 are in the running for best picture: Marriage Story and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.