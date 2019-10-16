Carl Frampton’s wife talks him out of spot on Celebrity X Factor

Boxing fans know that Carl Frampton has The X Factor in the ring - but he could have had it outside the ropes as well.

The former world champion fighter was invited to star in the current Celebrity X Factor series and revealed that music mogul Simon Cowell was in his corner.

He said: "I was asked to go on the Celebrity X Factor and I put my audition in and Simon Cowell personally wanted me on.

"So I had to go to LA - I swear to God - so I had to go to LA and do a fake auditioning as if I was auditioning for the show but they wanted me on.

"They asked me to go on it, but I'm a boxer. I'm still a boxer, I can't be on a singing competition with Ricky Lake." To prove his singing talents the north Belfast man played his audition song - I Heard It Through The Grapevine by Marvin Gaye - in the latest edition of his podcast, TKO.

Carl, admitted that he was "nervous" before playing it and afterwards said: "I'm sweating here - imagine me on the show!

"I was driving when I done it and I sent it to a member of my management team. It's good."

Carl (32) said that he was giving the reality TV offer some proper consideration but eventually decided to throw in the towel after facing a tougher critic than Simon Cowell - his wife Christine.

He said: "Do you know what I was really worried about? So, I sent it in and I was like, 'This is gonna be great' and then Christine really criticised my singing.

"Christine can sing, she's a good singer, and she thinks that I'm not very good.

"And she likes to just say that just to put me down a lot.

"She said, 'Please don't go on it because you're going to be the Wagner of the show - she thought they were going to just embarrass me and make a fool out of me.

"But they wanted me back on.

"When I turned it down - obviously I'm a boxer, I want to continue boxing - they were saying this may be the last ever one, we would like you on, please rethink."