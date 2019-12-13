Caroline Flack arrested and charged with assault after domestic incident

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating after reports of a man being attacked, the Met Police has said.

She was arrested after an incident at approximately 5.25am on Thursday, December 12 after reports of a man assaulted, according to the police statement.

The man was not seriously injured.

The Daily Star reports that the alleged victim is her tennis star boyfriend Lewis Burton (27).

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed Flack will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday December 23.

Flack is known for hosting TV programmes including The X Factor, The Xtra Factor and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'s spin-off show.

In 2014 she won Strictly Come Dancing and since 2015 she has hosted ITV2 reality show Love Island and its accompanying programme Aftersun.