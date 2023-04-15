Cary Elwes: ‘I didn’t think I was particularly good in The Princess Bride’

The actor on tuning back into his English accent for a new Guy Ritchie film, being cast in the latest Mission: Impossible... and his truly legendary role

When Cary Elwes’ face pops up on my computer screen, the first thing that occurs to me is, oh look, it’s Westley. Although the actor’s now 60, and it’s been a good 35 years since he made The Princess Bride, he hardly seems to have aged a day, and beams winningly through the ether from Los Angeles, his home of many years. When he finds out I’m Irish, he tells me: “Oh, I love Dublin, I’ve made a few films at Ardmore — we had great fun.”

Great fun was had too, he tells me, during the production of his latest film, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which was released here on Amazon Prime yesterday.

It’s often forgotten that Cary Elwes is actually English, born in Westminster, educated at Harrow. And yet we hardly ever get to see his Britishness expressed on the screen. “Yes,” he says, “this was actually the first British role I’ve had in almost 30 years, and we shot over there too, so it was a thrill for me to be filming back in England and get to work with one of the great directors England has produced”.

That would be Guy Ritchie, former Mr Madonna and creator of hits such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and the Sherlock Holmes films with Robert Downey Jr. After a period as a jobbing director on Hollywood blockbusters including Aladdin and Man from UNCLE, Ritchie has returned to his salty roots of late, writing and directing lean mid-budget crime thrillers.

Richie’s films tend to be ultra-violent, but Operation Fortune has a lighter feel, and reminded me of those knowingly silly 1960s heist capers they used to make, starring people like David Niven. Jason Statham (no Niven) is Orson Fortune, a wine-loving super spy who is hired by the British government to retrieve a mysterious weapon that has fallen into terrorist hands.

Katherine Kelly as Paula and Cary Elwes as Roger in Last Train To Christmas — © Press Association Images

In a stroke of rotten luck, those terrorists happen to be Ukrainian — one of the reasons Ritchie’s film, which was made during Covid, fell off the schedules several times during 2022 and is only being released now. It’s a lot of fun: Aubrey Plaza plays an elegant hacker, Hugh Grant an appalling cockney arms dealer, while Cary Elwes, who does have a touch of the Nivens about him, is Nathan Jasmine, a mysterious espionage expert and Orson Fortune’s handler.

“Nathan is a very controlled person,” he tells me, “he likes the finer things in life, he’s a bit of a peacock, a little flamboyant, he has a wonderfully complicated relationship with Orson — there’s a respect there but there’s also a sort of competitiveness. The character was really enjoyable to do, and when Guy described him to me I thought, ‘Wow, no one’s ever offered me anything like that before’.

“I read the screenplay in one sitting and then I spoke to Guy and he said, ‘Right, throw that away! We’re going to work without a script, that was just an outline of what we’re going to do’. And so that was the thrill. I mean, there are very few directors that any studio would trust to shoot a movie without a screenplay.”

Was it difficult, I wonder, locating his English accent after 30 years in Hollywood?

“It was,” he says, laughing. “My accent’s all over the place. When I’m in England, I pick it up again, but because I’m here, and to be understood, I developed this strange transatlantic accent that I’ve no control over when I speak in my normal voice.”

Cary Elwes as Nathan, Jason Statham as Orson Fortune and Bugzy Malone as JJ — © Press Association Images

Though the film was shot in straitened circumstances at the height of the pandemic, Cary says that everyone was so grateful to be working again that the shoot was a happy one.

“The fact that we got to work at all during a global pandemic was a blessing, but the protocols for Covid on the set were very strict and very high. We were being tested all the time, we had colour-coded masks that we had to change out every two hours, and we were all very much in a bubble and not allowed to leave our hotels without permission. But, us all being stuck together created a kind of camaraderie that I think you can see on screen.

“And Guy really encouraged us to play, you know, lots of different takes and he would give you opportunities to try anything, and then once he’d found what he wanted, he would narrow it down, zero in on that, and that would be the scene. That’s Guy — he’s always trying to push himself. He gets bored if he’s just doing the same thing twice, he has a very low threshold for boredom, and that’s why his films are so exciting, I think.”

And off the set, Ritchie likes to keep things relaxed and convivial. “Guy loves to entertain.

“He travels with his own barbecue — you can look it up online, he designed and developed it himself, and so he would invite us all over and barbecue dinner for us all every night. It was a really joyful experience.”

Cary Elwes as Myles, Brooke Shields as Sophie, in A Castle For Christmas — © Mark Mainz / NETFLIX

Cary Elwes (it’s pronounced ‘El-Wess’, by the way) could hardly be busier at the minute.

He plays major roles in the tech drama Blackberry and the sports thrillerStillwater, both of which are due out shortly, is involved in Zack Snyder’s upcoming space opera Rebel Moon, and will work with Ritchie again in next year’s wartime action film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

He also worked on Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, which looks set to be one of the biggest films of 2023.

“That was an extraordinary experience,” he says, “my first time working with Tom in 31 years [Elwes co-starred with Cruise in Days of Thunder], and he hasn’t changed, he’s as dynamic and extraordinary as always. And that film is probably going to be the biggest Mission of all. The scope and scale of it are breathtaking.”

In recent years Elwes has also tried his hand at screenplays, writing and co-producing the 2016 film Elvis & Nixon, a winning comic drama based on real-life encounters between the 37th US president and the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

“That was really interesting research to do,” he tells me, “and it’s amazing what you can find online in terms of archive, especially when it comes to the White House, because everything is documented, every conversation, every photo op, everything the president ate for breakfast is written down, and so a lot of the research was there — I was just a detective, putting it all together.”

Some day, I tell Cary, someone will interview him and not mention The Princess Bride— but this is not that day. He laughs, and seems genuinely delighted when I tell him that my 10-year-old son watched the film recently and thought it was a blast. “Ah that’s great,” he says. “You know, I was 21 when we shot that.”

What does he remember about the experience? “I thought it was good, and you could see how strong the script was.

“But I didn’t think I was particularly good, and I was kind of unsure why they had cast me because I was working with all these incredibly professional character actors, who I had admired for a long time, and so I thought, ‘Gosh, I’m in for this ride and hopefully they won’t see how bad I am’.

“And you know, we all hoped for the best, we all thought we’re making something fun and sweet, we hoped it would do well.

“And then we opened the same weekend as Fatal Attraction, which basically cleared out every cinema, and so we were pushed straight out of the movie theatres, and it wasn’t until 10 years later when it emerged on VHS that it really found its audience.”

Robin Wright and Cary Elwes in The Princess Bride

He discovered thatThe Princess Bride had found its audience when he was out for dinner in Manhattan in the late 1990s.

“I was ordering a meal, a hamburger I think, and the waitress said, ‘How do you want that cooked?’ and I said, ‘Medium’, and she said, ‘As you wish’. And I said, ‘I’m sorry’ — because I’d never heard anyone say that — I said, ‘Excuse me’, and she just looked at me and said, ‘You know’. And that’s when I knew that it had somehow tapped into people’s psyche, and that was wonderful. And I think we were all surprised by it because we had no idea that anyone would ever respond to the movie 10 years later.”

Elwes says it was a sense of gratitude that inspired him to write a book about the film, called As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of the Princess Bride.

“I contacted everybody involved with the picture, starting with [writer] Bill Goldman, and obviously Norman [Lear, who backed the film] and Robin [Wright, his co-star], and I said, ‘guys I’ve been offered to write a book about this, and I know how special it is to all of you, especially Bill, so if you don’t want me to, I get it, it’s cool’. And each of them said, ‘No, Cary, I think you’re the right person to write this, go right ahead’.

“And then of course I called the whole cast and asked their permission as well, because we’re a family, and not only did they all agree but they said, ‘We’d be happy to contribute to it if you want us to’. And that’s every single cast member, so I was very touched by that: I think we all remain connected through this film.

“And you know, no matter what I do, whatever film I make, when I pass away they’ll say, you know, ‘Westley’s gone’, and I’m OK with that. I remember Billy Crystal saying to me once that they should write on my tombstone, ‘mostly dead’.”

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is streaming on Amazon Prime