Cast of horror film telling story of seance on board Titanic shocked when link between shooting location and doomed liner revealed

Use of victim’s house for shoot was pure chance

Scene from Belfast 1912, a horror film shot in property that was home to Albert Ervine, the youngest crew member to die in the disaster

Cast and crew of a horror film telling the story of a seance on board Titanic were shocked when a chilling link between their shooting location and the doomed liner was revealed.

Belfast 1912 will premiere at the Strand Arts Centre as part of the Dark Hedges Film Festival.

The shoot had been in jeopardy when a previous location fell through due to Covid just days before filming was to begin.

Writer and director Dominic O’Neill said finding the right setting that could double for a ship’s cabin was crucial to the plot.

The project was rescued when the crew happened upon a pre-1900 house in north Belfast.

But a link to their subject matter and 18-year-old Albert George Ervine, a young electrician who worked on the ship, soon had them gobsmacked.

He lived in the house. Like many aboard, he posted a letter from Queenstown, now Cobh, in Co Cork.

In it he reassured his mother that Titanic was a safe vessel.

As history records, the ‘unsinkable’ liner struck an iceberg in the North Atlantic on its maiden voyage and was lost.

Albert was the youngest crew member to die in the tragedy. His body, if it was ever found, was never identified.

Mr O’Neill said crew were stunned when they learned of the link.

“As we walked through the house where Albert lived, before he took his final trip to work in April 1912, we felt overwhelmed that our little production could be so connected to its subject matter,” he said.

“A young man, barely an adult in our times, toiling to keep lights and radio operational as the ship sank. How many lives did his efforts save that day?”

The film uses authentic props and costumes of the period to recreate the time of the sinking on April 15, 1912. The audience sees six unlikely souls gather for a seance in Edwardian Belfast. When a dark secret is revealed, their reality begins to unravel in what is a short and unsettling chiller.

Mr O’Neill said: “Through misdirection, the audience would assume we were in a living room of the period, until the terrifying last moments when they realise that we’re actually on board the Titanic.

“Filming during the Covid lockdown had its challenges. We had fantastic actors and crew lined up for the shoot when the location fell through with just days to spare.

“We couldn’t believe our luck when we happened upon this house, which fitted the aesthetic and feel we were after.”

The film had its world premiere at the Indie Cork Festival in September and is showing in a number of film festivals in the US and Canada, where it is up for awards at the Magic of Horror Festival in Virginia, American Horrors Film Festival in Wisconsin and the Vancouver Horror Show.

It will be available to watch over Halloween on the Dark Hedges Film Festival website and NVTV.