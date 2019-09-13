Cast of The Sopranos Belfast bound for special tell-all show

Stars of crime drama series The Sopranos will stop off in Belfast on their UK and Ireland tour.

For the first time, Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti), Steven Schirripa (Bobby ‘Bacala’), and Vincent Pastore (‘Big Pussy’ Bonpensiero) will take you behind the scenes of the legendary show - the stories, the dramas, the laughs, as well as the countless theories about the show’s controversial finale.

At Belfast's SSE Arena, May 31 2020, the cast will take a deep dive into the relationships formed during the show’s eight-year run and the impact that their on-screen capo, James Gandolfini, had on their careers and lives.

Seize your chance to ask anything you’ve always wanted to know about the show with an audience Q&A.

A limited number of VIP meet and greet tickets will also be available.

From 1999–2007 the show aired 86 episodes and bagged multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards from a list of 111 nominations.

Tickets go on sale September 14 at 10am from Ticketmaster outlets and ticketmaster.ie