Castle critters and high wire walks as hit show I’m a Celebrity returns

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returned to our screens last night as campmates completed a challenge involving castle critters and walked hundreds of feet in the air above a quarry.

The flagship series returned to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in north Wales for a second year due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location in the Australian jungle.

Contestants were split into two groups as they battled it out to win the keys to the castle to decide who stayed in the main camp with food and a bed, and who was to be sent to "Castle Clink" and given basic rations.

Former BBC presenter Louise Minchin faced Emmerdale star Danny Miller, while radio DJ Snoochie Shy competed against music producer Naughty Boy as they all attempted to walk across a wooden plank 213 feet in the air above a quarry lake.

Miller, who already felt queasy after the helicopter ride to the challenge, was left hanging after Minchin was the first to tap the button at the end of the wobbly plank.

As winners of the challenge, Minchin and Shy chose Olympic diver Matty Lee and Paralympic gold champion Kadeena Cox to join their team.

The other group then had to battle against one another in pairs, with Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips and former Newcastle and Tottenham footballer David Ginola put together, with Lee and Paralympic Cox paired up.

The celebrities then worked together to unlock two flare boxes, but they were restricted by the "hell holes" which they had to put their arms through.

All of the famous faces later gathered at the "turrets of terror", a three-level structure positioned in front of Gwrych Castle.

TV presenter Richard Madeley and former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge were chosen as the first celebrities to complete in the trial following a public vote, and the winning team was allowed to select who would represent them.

Madeley and Bridge then battled it out to reach the top of the turrets to retrieve their key to the castle door, but they faced locked doors and "castle critters" along the way.

Miller has been named as the early favourite by Sky Bet to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity with bookmakers giving odds of 7/2, while Bridge comes in second at 4/1. Meanwhile, Ginola is joint third-favourite (6/1), along with Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson, who is rumoured to be joining at a later date.