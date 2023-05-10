Cat Deeley tipped to join Patrick Kielty as co-host on Late Late Show

Cat Deeley could join husband Patrick Kielty as co-host of The Late Late Show, according to a bookmakers.

BoyleSports has slashed the odds on the duo presenting the show from 16/1 to 7/1 following a surge in requests from punters.

A senior RTÉ source has said that Kielty’s arrival as Ryan Tubridy’s successor is “more or less a done deal”.

"Producers want to take the show in a completely new direction and he was deemed the ideal fit for the role,” they continued.

It’s a 9/2 shot from 10/1 that the two will share presenting duties when the first episode of the new season airs in September, while it’s 9/4 that they will co-host any episode of the next season.

BoyleSports suspended betting earlier this week on who would be replace Mr Tubridy after a majority of punters backed Mr Kielty.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We suspended betting on the next host of The Late Late Show after Patrick Kielty was gambled so heavily, but we could be getting two for the price of one if the latest betting is anything to go by, and perhaps the cat’s out of the bag!”

Commenting on the speculation from the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards Mr Kielty said: "It is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky.”

"But I think, out of all the stuff that I’ve read and all the stuff that people are saying, the one thing people have to remember is how big shoes they are to fill.

"I’ve done a chat show before, I’ve done a live show before; it’s hard. Whenever you’ve been on the Late Late Show as a guest and you’ve sat close to Ryan and seen how he does his stuff.”