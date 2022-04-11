Catholic activist group petition against QFT’s Good Friday ‘fraud’ film Benedetta

Catholic activist society say lesbian nun film Benedetta is blasphemous

A Catholic activist group has hit out at the Queen’s Film Theatre cinema in Belfast for screening a ‘blasphemous’ movie about a lesbian nun on Good Friday.

The Irish Society for Christian Civilisation branded Dutch director Paul Verhoeven’s film Benedetta “a fraud” and “a blatant attack on the Catholic faith”.

The film is due to be shown at the QFT this Friday and, ahead of its screening, the ISCC has gathered around 13,000 signatures for a petition which it plans to send to MUBI, the London-based distributor, and to the QFT.

The synopsis for Benedetta, which stars Virginie Efira, says: “A 17th-century nun in Italy suffers from disturbing and erotic visions. She is assisted by a companion and the relationship between the two women develops into a romantic love affair.”

According to the ISCC, the film contains a number of controversial scenes, including the use of a statuette of the Virgin Mary as a sex toy by lesbian nuns.

Loosely based on the 1986 non-fiction book Immodest Acts: The Life Of A Lesbian Nun In Renaissance Italy by Judith C Brown, the film sparked protests outside cinemas in the US when it was released last December.

“This movie is a fraud and nothing more than a blatant attack on the Catholic faith,” said Damien Murphy, a spokesman for the Irish Society for Christian Civilisation.

“To launch this film on Good Friday is a calculated insult to Christians everywhere. And shame on the Queen’s Film Theatre in Belfast for permitting this showing at any time, but especially on this highly significant religious occasion.”

Mr Murphy said the film claimed to tell the story of Sister Benedetta Carlini, an early 17th-century abbess of the Theatine convent in Pescia.

The nun was the subject of an inquest by Church authorities between 1619 and 1623.

Among the accusations laid against her by other nuns were that she was a fake stigmatist and under demonic possession.

She was ultimately removed from her position and died repentant and reconciled with the church in 1661.

“Catholics have been silent for too long in the face of these attacks against our faith,” said Mr Murphy.

“From now on we will be making our voices heard through peaceful protest and public prayer.”

The QFT has been contacted for a response.

The cinema’s website describes the movie as a “subversive erotic drama based on the true story of a 17th-century nun entangled in a forbidden lesbian affair”.

It adds: “Verhoeven’s intoxicating latest is a transgressive and alluring look at faith, power and religion and is every bit as scandalous as you would expect from the controversial filmmaker.”