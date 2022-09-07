Cecilia Daly reveals ‘sweet’ reason why alarm went off during BBC weather report

BBC weather presenter Cecilia Daly has revealed a ‘sweet’ reason for why her alarm went off during a live broadcast.

The unexpected addition of tinkling phone music to the weather report caused a sensation on social media, with many praising the meteorologist for carrying on like a pro.

Clarifying the situation on Twitter, she said: “So if you’re wondering why I have an alarm going off at 7pm….it's my ‘stop eating’ alarm..my chocolate cut off lol.”

One Twitter user commented that it was “an excellent idea” to have a daily “brake on the flake”.

Another suggested the alarm music should become a regular feature.

"I actually liked the wee bit of music in the background very cheery tone.”