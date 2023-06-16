Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jesus Christ Superstar and The Rocky Horror Picture Show

A closer look at the taboo breakers that moved from stage to screen

If you don’t like Jesus Christ Superstar then blame Bob Dylan. It was his song, With God On Our Side, which inspired lyricist Tim Rice: “You’ll have to decide, whether Judas Iscariot, had God on his side.” Rice, along with partner Andrew Lloyd Webber, had been looking for a more serious follow-up to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, written in 1968, and decided, having listened to Dylan, to retell the key moment in Jesus’s life from Judas’s point of view.