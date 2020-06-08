Celebrity Gogglebox apologises to Eamonn Holmes over 'cruel' editing of show

Eamonn Holmes’ father Leonard, who passed away in 1991 after a heart attack

Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has thanked friends and fans for their support after accusing the makers of Celebrity Gogglebox of omitting a conversation about his father dying from a heart attack and instead replacing it with a "funny story".

The Belfast-born presenter appeared on Friday night's Channel 4 show alongside his wife and on-screen co-star Ruth Langsford.

The 60-year-old said he was "hurt beyond belief" that he was made to look like he was having a laugh after watching a child resuscitate his dad who was having a heart attack, on BBC One's Ambulance.

After the show aired, Holmes replied to messages on Twitter criticising him for his response to the scene.

The dad-of-four wrote: "In reply to a number of complaints ... I am hurt beyond belief that @C4Gogglebox chose not to use me talking about my Father dying from a Heart Attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his Father CPR.

"Idiotic and cruel edit."

In a series of further tweets, he wrote: "So following a tragedy that has forever haunted my family, I am in no mood for criticising holier than thou mouthpieces on here who haven't gone through what we did.

"I had nothing but praise and emotion for the Ambulance control room TV programme.

"An atrocious edit @StudioLambert.

"How my Father died was a particularly horrible experience for my Mother, my younger brother and his friend who were all in the car.

"The resuscitation in The BBC Ambulance programme was as close as could be to my Dad's passing.

"Yet I am the one edited to make it look like a laugh," he added.

The This Morning host's father Leonard died suddenly from a heart attack aged 65 in 1991.

In his 2006 autobiography, This Is My Life, Eamonn shared the heartbreaking details of his father's death after he became ill while driving home from the north coast.

He explained how he had been in London at the time while his parents and younger brother had spent the weekend in their caravan in Ballycastle.

When he called home to Belfast on the evening of April 3 there was no answer but the next call he received from family brought devastating news.

He later revealed that his beloved mum, Josephine, now 92, never recovered from the loss of her husband.

Friday night's episode has since been re-edited for the broadcaster's on demand service and any future repeats.

A spokesperson for the programme said: "We have apologised to Eamonn over what happened in this week's episode.

"We understand and respect Eamonn's feelings on such a deeply personal story.

"We have taken the decision to edit the episode for future repeats and All 4.

"We look forward to working with Eamonn and Ruth for the rest of the series."

The episode saw a boy save his father's life by calling 999 and resuscitating him, following a suspected heart attack.

After the apology was issued on Saturday, he said: "For those who judged me wrongly. I think it's important you read this.

"It was a bad edit and we move on with what should be a fun experience on what is almost always a very entertaining programme."

His tweet received support from a number of followers, including former Blue Peter star Zoe Salmon and Long Lost Family host Davina McCall, who wrote: "Good. I'm so pleased, that's good that they've addressed it. "