Centenary: BBC highlights its famous props, faces and places to mark 100th birthday

The late Barbara Windsor with the Queen Victoria bust from the EastEnders set — one of the items in the 100 Objects collection that the BBC has launched to honour its 100th birthday and tell the story of a “century of broadcasting”. Credit: BBC/PA

The BBC has launched three collections to mark its 100th birthday and tell the story of a "century of broadcasting".

BBC History has unveiled the trio of online exhibitions looking at the most iconic objects, people and contributors.

Technology, props, documents, artwork and buildings from the last century will be featured in the 100 Objects collection.

Objects include the Queen Victoria bust from the EastEnders set and Captain Sir Tom Moore's walker after his story was first told on BBC Three Counties Radio.

Sir Tom raised more than £32m for the NHS when he walked 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April 2020.

A classic BBC microphone, Mr Darcy's shirt from Pride And Prejudice, the mirror globe used as an early TV ident and Roy Plomley's proposal letter for Desert Island Discs will also feature in the collection, as well as the Lisnagarvey Transmitter, located nine miles south west of Belfast and opened which with much fanfare in March 1936.

It replaced an older transmitter and was the first 100-kilowatt medium-wave transmitter to be built by the BBC.

Its distinctive and elegant aerial-mast dominated the region from day one, with a minimum height of 475 feet but the potential to be increased to 550 feet by means of an extension.

It brought BBC radio services to audiences right across Northern Ireland for the first time and was accompanied by a specially commissioned series of programmes and features.

A total of 100 photos from the archive depicting BBC personalities make up the 100 Faces collection – featuring correspondents in the field, actors on set, and monarchs speaking to the nation.

The 100 Voices oral history collection tells the stories of people who worked at the BBC, covering news and elections, the birth of TV, radio reinvented, pioneering women, and entertaining the nation.

Among them is Northern Ireland’s John Cole, political editor from 1981 to 1992. His distinctive coat and accent made him instantly recognisable, while his depth of knowledge and impartiality gave him great authority.

The three collections are on the BBC 100 website, which also features an interactive year-by-year timeline covering key moments in the corporation's first 100 years.

It includes the world's first televised Olympic Games in 1948, the Queen's coronation in 1953 and the launch of the BBC website in 1997.

BBC head of history Robert Seatter said: "The BBC has an amazing history which belongs to us all.

"As we mark 100 years of our BBC, these new digital resources, partner exhibitions, research and publications give a unique insight into the history of the Corporation and provide something to intrigue audiences of all ages."