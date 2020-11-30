Changing of the guard: Eamonn Holmes confirms This Morning departure

Dropped: Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford in the This Morning studio

Eamonn Holmes has confirmed that he will no longer host This Morning on Fridays with his wife Ruth Langsford, with the pair replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

On his Twitter page on Monday afternoon he revealed the change in the ITV show’s line-up, telling viewers: “It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January.

“We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve us over the years.

“Have a ball you two! It’s not goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.

The tweet appears to confirm that the couple will now only host the show during the holidays.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will continue to present the ITV programme from Monday to Thursday, with breaks during school holidays, which will still be hosted by Ruth and Eamonn.

Alison and Dermot will host This Morning on Fridays from January 8 2021.

It’s not yet known when Ruth and Eamonn’s last Friday show will be.

When news of the line-up change first emerged Northern Ireland showbiz pals rallied around the pair, after close friend and panto star, John Linehan branding it a “disgraceful decision” by the broadcaster.

Corrie actor Charlie Lawson also fired off a series of tweets expressing his dismay.

The married couple have sat on the This Morning sofa for more than 14 years.

It is believed the presenting shake-up by ITV aimed to make way for the show’s first permanent black presenter.