Channel 4 commissions sitcom by NI comedians William Thompson and Dave Elliott

A sitcom written by Dundonald comedian William Thompson (25) and Belfast’s Dave Elliott has been commissioned by Channel 4 as part of their comedy Blap series.

Mr Thompson – who recently announced his first solo headline show in three years – said he was “absolutely buzzing” over the news.

Channel 4 will release seven of the new Blaps from comedy talent across the UK and will be broadcast on their All4 service on Friday, May 6.

Developed by Hat Trick – behind the likes of Derry Girls and Father Ted – Thompson and Elliott’s sitcom William of Orangedale is a coming-of-age comedy about teenager William and his friends growing up on a council estate in east Belfast.

The 25-year-old, who reached the finals of BBC New Act of the Year 2021, said the show is “based heavily on my life growing up with cerebral palsy on an estate in east Belfast”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Thompson also co-hosts the Mudblood Podcast, which has enjoyed success with video clips circulating across TikTok and YouTube.

Channel 4 described the sitcom as an: “Uplifting tale about friendship, family and making the best of your lot.”

The seven new comedy Blaps pilots coming to the channel include shows from Rosie Jones, Jordan Brookes, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Harry Trevaldwyn and Jess Thom.

Read more Stand-up comedian William Thompson plugs back into local comedy circuit

Co-Commissioning Executives for Channel 4 Laura Riseam and Joe Hullait added: “After a world pandemic enforced hiatus, we are so delighted for Blaps to be back bigger, bolder and better than ever before.

“With seven brand new shorts, this bumper crop is showcasing exciting new talent on and off screen and delivering stories from previously unheard voices.

“We were overwhelmed by the reception to our brief and can’t wait for everyone to get their peepers on this round of Blaps.

“Series including Lady Parts, Chewing Gum, Stath Lets Flats and Dead Pixels all originated as Blaps, so they are following in the footsteps of some fantastic hits.

“This new set of Blaps is building on these successes and represent more potential shows for Channel 4.”

The Blaps are available on All 4 for free here: www.all4.com/comedyblaps on Friday May 6.