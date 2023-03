Charlie Lawson: the mini-stroke that emotionally destroyed me and why I plan to move back to NI one day

The Coronation Street legend who is originally from Co Fermanagh tells Claire O’Boyle about his recovery after collapsing on stage and how he and partner Debbie have been spending lockdown

Actor Charlie Lawson pictured at the Europa Hotel in Belfast. Photo by Stephen Hamilton

Claire O'Boyle Sat 7 Nov 2020 at 08:37