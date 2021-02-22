Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington join cast of movie to be filmed in Belfast

Two award-winning actors are to join the cast of a new Netflix film being shot in Belfast.

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington will star in The School for Good and Evil, based on a best-selling series of novels.

Just last month, Belfast Harbour Studios was announced as the site for the filming of the fantasy drama, which follows a group of girls and boys who are taken to an institution and trained to become fairy tale heroes and villains.

Theron is an Academy Award winner who has appeared in movies such as The Old Guard, Bombshell and Atomic Blonde.

Washington is an Emmy Award winner, having starred in films including The Prom and American Son, and hit Amazon series Little Fires Everywhere.

Director Paul Feig, best known for Bridesmaids and the Ghostbusters remake, said he was "so thrilled" to have both actors in the film.

"I was honoured to work with Charlize back on Arrested Development and have been dying to work with her again ever since," he said.

"And I've been such a massive fan of Kerry's for ever and to finally find something for us to do together is just more proof that 2021 is gonna be way way better than 2020."

Netflix will use the full 125,000 square feet of studio, workshop and office space in Belfast Harbour Studios for its first film where the bulk of the production will be shot in Northern Ireland.

Speaking last month, David Dobbin, chairman of Belfast Harbour, said the announcement was a "great boost for the growing creative industry sector in Northern Ireland".

He added: "We have recently secured planning approval for a major extension to our studios and this news reinforces our confidence that high quality studio space will continue to be in demand due to the ever-increasing requirement to provide viewers with fresh new content."

Richard Williams, chief executive of film development body Northern Ireland Screen, said for another global player such as Netflix to choose Belfast as its base was a "great start to the new year, and a real vote of confidence in Northern Ireland's screen industry".

The School For Good and Evil by Soman Chainani was an instant New York Times bestseller with over 2.5 million copies sold.